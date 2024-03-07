Chennai's Cooum River Transformation: NHAI Advances 20.9-km Elevated Expressway Project

Chennai's western neighbourhoods, particularly Aminjikarai and Anna Nagar, are witnessing significant developments as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) undertakes the construction of a 20.9-km Port-Maduravoyal elevated expressway corridor. The project, which commenced with riverbed leveling near VR Mall two weeks ago, has now progressed to soil testing and piling within the Cooum River, signaling a major step forward in its execution.

Advertisment

Project Overview and Progress

The NHAI's initiative to build an elevated expressway over the Cooum River has entered a crucial phase with approximately 95% of the soil test completed and piling work underway near Aminjikarai. According to NHAI project director S Janakumaran, the foundation work, including piling and setting up pile caps beneath the river, will extend for 35 metres and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Out of the 650 planned pillars for the expressway, 525 will be erected directly within the river over a 15.5-kilometre stretch of the total 20.9-km corridor.

Environmental Considerations and Precautions

Advertisment

Understanding the environmental implications and the risk of water deviation into surrounding localities, the NHAI has committed to removing all approach lanes created within the river before the onset of monsoon. A velocity study on the pile and pillar within the river is also in progress to assess the potential impact on water flow. Additionally, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is collaborating closely with NHAI to implement strong flood abatement walls in critical areas and expedite court cases for the removal of encroachments, creating a buffer zone to further mitigate risks.

Project Significance and Future Impact

The ₹5,885-crore project, which was originally initiated in 2009 and saw an MoU signed in 2022, represents a significant infrastructure development for Chennai. By facilitating a direct elevated route from the Port to Maduravoyal, the expressway promises to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, and potentially stimulate economic growth in the region. With the NHAI and WRD taking proactive measures to address environmental concerns, the project sets a precedent for sustainable infrastructure development in urban settings.

As the Port-Maduravoyal elevated expressway corridor takes shape, its completion is eagerly anticipated by residents and businesses alike. The project not only aims to transform the urban landscape of Chennai but also to set a benchmark for future infrastructure projects in terms of environmental responsibility and community impact.