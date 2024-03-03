Chennai's Cooum River Named Most Polluted in India: State's Action Plan Delayed

Amid growing concerns over water pollution, the Cooum River in Chennai has been identified as the most polluted river in the country, according to a recent report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This revelation has prompted urgent calls for action from both environmentalists and local government officials. Despite the critical situation, the Tamil Nadu government has yet to finalize an action plan to address the deteriorating water quality, raising questions about the state's commitment to environmental preservation.

Stakeholder Departments Yet to Submit Plans

According to a Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) official, the preparation of a comprehensive action plan for the Cooum and Adyar rivers hinges on the contributions of various departments, including the Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. However, most key departments have not submitted their action plans, delaying the process. The state's Chief Secretary, Shiv Das Meena, has scheduled a meeting to expedite the action plan's preparation, signaling the government's intent to tackle the issue head-on.

Alarming Levels of Pollution

The CPCB's 2022 report highlights the alarming level of pollution in the Cooum River, with a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of 345 mg per litre, the highest among 603 surveyed rivers in India. This stark data underscores the urgent need for intervention to prevent further environmental degradation. Besides the Cooum, several other rivers in Tamil Nadu, including the Adyar, Amravati, and Cauvery, have been identified as polluted stretches, although some, like the Cauvery, have shown signs of improvement.

Future Prospects and Government Initiatives

In response to the critical situation, the Tamil Nadu government has allocated significant funds for river restoration and beautification projects, including a substantial investment in the Adyar River. These initiatives, part of a broader effort to improve water quality and enhance riverfront aesthetics, offer a glimmer of hope for the state's rivers. However, the effectiveness of these measures will depend on the swift and coordinated action of all stakeholders involved.

As the state government scrambles to address the issue, the fate of the Cooum River hangs in the balance. The upcoming meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary is a critical juncture that could determine the future of Chennai's waterways. With the right policies and actions, there is still hope for reversing the environmental damage and restoring the rivers to their former glory.