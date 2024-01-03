Chennai Witnesses Surge in BIS License Obtainment: A Step Towards Quality

In a significant shift towards stringent quality norms, Chennai has seen a remarkable increase in the number of manufacturers obtaining licenses to use the Indian Standards Institute (ISI) mark. This mark, governed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), serves as a testament to adherence to quality standards. In the past year alone, a staggering 156 manufacturers received these licenses, marking an 83% increase from 2022. Chennai now proudly hosts around 1,387 BIS-authorized manufacturers, who produce a wide variety of products, including home appliances.

Quality Control Orders to Enhance Consumer Safety

In a bid to enhance consumer safety and to curb the prevalence of substandard products, 45 quality control orders have been issued since April of the previous year. These orders, affecting nearly 211 fast-moving consumer goods, mandate strict compliance with Indian Standards under the BIS Act. The BIS has noted a notable increase in quality awareness among consumers and government departments, which is a positive development in the push for higher standards.

Shift Towards Quality for Various Products

This shift towards stringent quality norms is not limited to a single type of product. From toys to steel, the push for higher quality aims to limit the importation of low-quality goods, while simultaneously promoting domestic manufacturing. There has been an impressive 68.4% increase in license applications, with 238 received between January 1, 2023, and January 3, 2024, as compared to the previous year. There was a particularly high demand for licenses for products such as footwear, bolts, nuts, fasteners, and aluminium castings.

BIS’s 77th Foundation Day and Future Plans

As BIS celebrates its 77th foundation day, it has initiated standard clubs in educational institutions and organized contests, awareness programs, and displays in schools and businesses. These initiatives are aimed at educating the public about the importance of quality standards. There is even a competition for creating engaging reels and memes about BIS activities. Further, plans are in place to honor 68 licensees who have consistently met quality standards over the past three years, according to G.Bhavani, the director and head of BIS in Chennai.