Chennai Spearheads Waste Collection Drive Amid India’s Sustainability Push

As the clock ticks towards a more sustainable future, Chennai’s Kasturba Nagar Association, the Greater Chennai Corporation, and Wasted 360, a waste management agency, are leading the way through a joint waste collection drive. The two-day event, set for January 6 and 7, is an invitation for residents to dispose of a variety of items, from e-waste and old clothes to mattresses and unbroken glass items. The initiative aims to streamline recycling and repurposing efforts, contributing to waste reduction and environmental preservation in the area.

India’s Carbon Footprint: A Call for Transformation

India, committed to reducing its emissions intensity by 45% by 2030 and achieving a net-zero emissions target by 2070, is grappling with the challenge of an industry that contributes 17% of its total greenhouse gas emissions – construction. The answer may lie in prefabricated construction materials and technology, which can reduce embodied carbon emissions by up to 15.6% and operational carbon emissions by up to 3.2%. But with the industry currently accounting for a mere 2% of the construction sector, the transition requires a focused upskilling drive.

Upskilling for a Sustainable Future

Initiatives like the National Initiative for Promoting Upskilling of Nirman construction workers are stepping up to the challenge, aiming to train over 100,000 construction workers and equip them with the skills needed to embrace sustainable construction technology. This human-centric approach to environmental sustainability underscores the importance of not only technological advancement but also the human element in the fight against climate change.

Plastic Waste Management: A Priority

Indian companies and government bodies alike are rethinking their approach to plastic waste. Reliance Industries has become the first Indian company to chemically recycle plastic waste-based pyrolysis oil into International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC)-Plus certified circular polymers. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is working on plastic waste Management Bylaws, 2023, to reduce plastic waste generation and promote segregation at the source. In a symbolic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles in Parliament.

From Plastic Waste to Automotive Fuel

The city of Ayodhya has partnered with a private company to convert plastic waste into automotive fuel, while across the ocean, the US government is phasing out single-use plastics in national parks and public lands by 2032. Even the young are joining the fight, with 17-year-old Haaziq Kazi designing a ship prototype called ERVIS that uses centripetal force to remove plastic waste from the oceans. As these diverse strategies unfold, the efforts in Chennai and beyond highlight the urgent need for sustainable waste management and the power of collective action.