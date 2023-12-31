Chennai Police Rolls Out Robust Security Measures for New Year’s Eve

In a bid to ensure a safe and orderly New Year’s Eve, the Greater Chennai City Police (GCTP) has announced an array of extensive security measures. The city’s law enforcement body has mobilized a force of 18,000 police personnel, including officers from local police stations, the Armed Reserve, and the Tamil Nadu Special Police. In addition, 1,500 Home Guards will be complementing the police force in maintaining law and order across the city.

Advanced Technologies and Surveillance

Under the vigilant eyes of the law enforcement, the city is set to rely heavily on advanced technologies to maintain peace and order. A plethora of special cameras equipped with the capability to detect racing and speeding will be installed across the city. These cameras, totalling 6,741, will feed live footage directly to the control room for real-time monitoring. Moreover, the use of drones will further augment the surveillance, providing an aerial view and assisting in real-time crime prevention.

Checkpoints and Restrictions

As part of the security overhaul, the police will install 400 vehicle checkpoints across the city to prevent bike racing and other illicit activities. A ban has been enforced on entering the sea for bathing or revelry from Sunday evening to January 1. Coastal regions, including Marina, Santhome, Elliot’s, and Neelankarai beaches, will be under strict surveillance, ensuring no violations of the restrictions. Strict rules are in place to curb drunk driving, harassment, and the use of narcotics. Firecracker use is banned in all locations, and New Year celebrations in apartments and residential areas can only proceed with police permission.

Measures for Public Spaces and Traffic

Public celebrations at hotels, restaurants, and beach resorts holding the necessary license are permitted to continue until 1 a.m., after which they must cease. Police will be closely monitoring these establishments for compliance with closing times and conditions. Traffic will be restricted in specific areas, and parking will be systematically organized to manage the influx of people to Marina beach. Avadi City Police and Tambaram City Police will also deploy additional personnel and checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions. Chengalpattu and Mamallapuram police officials have issued guidelines for hotels and resorts, prohibiting bathing or boat rides at sea on New Year’s Eve. Measures are in place to seize boats of violators, ensuring everyone’s safety and compliance.