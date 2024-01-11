en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Chennai Mobilizes Special Buses for Pongal Festival Holiday Travelers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Chennai Mobilizes Special Buses for Pongal Festival Holiday Travelers

In a bid to facilitate smooth travel during the imminent Pongal festival holidays, Chennai’s transport department has mobilized a fleet of special buses. From tomorrow, an impressive total of 4,706 special buses will traverse from Chennai to the many districts of Tamil Nadu, while an additional 8,478 buses will be operated from other districts to manage the anticipated surge of holiday travelers.

Mobilizing Transport for the Holiday Rush

The festival of Pongal, a significant event in the Tamil calendar, is traditionally accompanied by a massive movement of people across the state. To cater to this, the transport department has begun hiring temporary drivers who will operate these special buses from January 12 to 18. Candidates interested in driving these buses can apply by submitting their original license and a copy of their Aadhaar card at their respective regional offices. The final recruitment decision rests with the government.

Operations Amidst Union Strike

In the wake of a strike led by a section of trade unions of state transport corporations, the department has employed transport workers from various unions to run the buses. This move ensures that the operation of these buses will not be hindered by the ongoing labor dispute.

Departure Points and Helplines

Buses headed for different districts will depart from six major points across the city, namely Koyambedu, Tambaram, and Madhavaram. Moreover, the State Express Transport Corporation will operate buses from the newly inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus to destinations such as Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Karur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi. To further assist passengers with transportation-related issues and queries, the department has provided two helpline numbers: 9445014450 and 9445014436. The special bus services are scheduled to continue until January 18, ensuring that the festival’s conclusion will be as well-managed as its onset.

0
India Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
KoltePatil Developers Ltd. Reports Increased Sales and Collections in Q3 Results
KoltePatil Developers Ltd., a leading real estate firm in India, has announced its financial results for the third quarter, showcasing signs of consistent growth and robust market performance. The quarterly report revealed an overall increase in sales value both on a year-over-year (YoY) and quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) basis. Specifically, Q3 sales value witnessed a 4% YoY
KoltePatil Developers Ltd. Reports Increased Sales and Collections in Q3 Results
HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Profit Soars by 16%, Share Price Sees Slight Dip
4 mins ago
HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Profit Soars by 16%, Share Price Sees Slight Dip
HDFC Life Reports 16% Rise in Net Profit, Indicating Strong Growth
4 mins ago
HDFC Life Reports 16% Rise in Net Profit, Indicating Strong Growth
TCS and Infosys Stay Mum on Gen AI Forecasts in Q3 Earnings
2 mins ago
TCS and Infosys Stay Mum on Gen AI Forecasts in Q3 Earnings
Prime Minister Modi Joins Cleanliness Campaign at Nashik Temple
2 mins ago
Prime Minister Modi Joins Cleanliness Campaign at Nashik Temple
Supreme Court Blames Uttar Pradesh Government for Discriminatory School Incident
3 mins ago
Supreme Court Blames Uttar Pradesh Government for Discriminatory School Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Venus Remedies Secures Marketing Authorisations for Oncology Products in Malta
15 seconds
Venus Remedies Secures Marketing Authorisations for Oncology Products in Malta
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Scare: Urgent Clean-Up Actions Underway
30 seconds
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Scare: Urgent Clean-Up Actions Underway
Unexpected Appearance of Hunter Biden at House Hearing Causes Stir
2 mins
Unexpected Appearance of Hunter Biden at House Hearing Causes Stir
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
6 mins
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
6 mins
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
6 mins
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
8 mins
Jhye Richardson's Injury: A Setback for Perth Scorchers and His Return to National Team
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
9 mins
Palestine Islamic Jihad Denounces US-UK Military Strikes in Yemen
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
9 mins
Executives Embrace Luxury Wellness Practices Amid Expert Skepticism
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app