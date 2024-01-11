Chennai Mobilizes Special Buses for Pongal Festival Holiday Travelers

In a bid to facilitate smooth travel during the imminent Pongal festival holidays, Chennai’s transport department has mobilized a fleet of special buses. From tomorrow, an impressive total of 4,706 special buses will traverse from Chennai to the many districts of Tamil Nadu, while an additional 8,478 buses will be operated from other districts to manage the anticipated surge of holiday travelers.

Mobilizing Transport for the Holiday Rush

The festival of Pongal, a significant event in the Tamil calendar, is traditionally accompanied by a massive movement of people across the state. To cater to this, the transport department has begun hiring temporary drivers who will operate these special buses from January 12 to 18. Candidates interested in driving these buses can apply by submitting their original license and a copy of their Aadhaar card at their respective regional offices. The final recruitment decision rests with the government.

Operations Amidst Union Strike

In the wake of a strike led by a section of trade unions of state transport corporations, the department has employed transport workers from various unions to run the buses. This move ensures that the operation of these buses will not be hindered by the ongoing labor dispute.

Departure Points and Helplines

Buses headed for different districts will depart from six major points across the city, namely Koyambedu, Tambaram, and Madhavaram. Moreover, the State Express Transport Corporation will operate buses from the newly inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus to destinations such as Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Karur, Madurai, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi. To further assist passengers with transportation-related issues and queries, the department has provided two helpline numbers: 9445014450 and 9445014436. The special bus services are scheduled to continue until January 18, ensuring that the festival’s conclusion will be as well-managed as its onset.