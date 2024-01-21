Chennai Mobility Survey Delayed due to Monsoon Floods; Completion Expected in February

The Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) has witnessed a delay of the eagerly anticipated mobility survey due to the unexpected floods brought by the northeast monsoon. Originally scheduled for completion by January 15, the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) now anticipates wrapping up the survey in the first week of February. The survey is an integral part of understanding the transportation needs of the city and developing effective mobility solutions.

Survey Coverage and Progress

The survey, an ambitious project, targets to cover 50,000 households across over 700 traffic analysis zones within the CMA. To date, a commendable progress has been made with 26,000 households already surveyed. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is divided into 200 traffic analysis zones specifically to facilitate this survey.

Measures to Expedite the Process

In the face of these delays, the authorities are not sitting idle. Besides seeking cooperation from residents' associations through a recent meeting, an extra squad of 70 workers has been deployed to speed up the process. The authorities remain committed to completing the survey, undeterred by the challenges posed by the floods.

The Significance of the Survey

Upon completion, the data collected in the survey will be enhanced with big data to improve the accuracy of findings. The ultimate goal is to develop a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Chennai, focusing on improving public travel patterns and expectations. The CMP is set to tackle several crucial issues, including reducing travel time and costs, enhancing public transport reliability and network coverage, improving connectivity across transport modes, and ensuring road safety.

Despite the digital age, the online participation has been less than expected with only 1,000 residents participating in the online survey against a target of 5,000 online responses. This data is fundamental in informing the Transportation Master Plan for the next 25 years. However, the authorities hope for a surge in online participation as awareness about the survey grows. Further public consultations for mobility within the CMA will follow the survey's completion, with the CMP expected to be prepared by June.