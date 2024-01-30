Chennai Man Arrested for Marrying Minor, Highlights Struggle Against Child Marriage

In a disturbing incident that highlights the continuing struggle against child marriage in India, a 28-year-old daily wage laborer from Chennai has been arrested for marrying a minor. The arrest occurred after the mother of the 15-year-old girl filed a complaint with the authorities, leading to the man's detention under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Violation of the POCSO Act

The incident unraveled on January 23 when the man visited his uncle's house and left with the underage girl. The couple reportedly got married in a clandestine ceremony and resided at a relative's house. Upon discovering the whereabouts of her daughter, the mother, with the courage that defies societal norms, took the couple to the Pulianthope all-women police station in Chennai.

Legal Proceedings Ensue

Following the mother's complaint, the man was charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the POCSO Act, and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. These charges highlight the severity of the crime, which not only violates the rights of a child but also contravenes the nation's efforts to eradicate child marriage.

Accused Remanded, Victim Safeguarded

As a result of the charges, the accused has been remanded. The minor girl, a victim of child exploitation, has been placed in a children's home, where she will receive appropriate care and protection. This case, while distressing, underscores the critical need for continued vigilance and swift action against child marriage and related offenses.