Chennai Fortifies Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit: Comprehensive Security Measures in Place

India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is set to grace Chennai with his presence this Friday at the inaugural event of the Sixth Khelo India Youth Games, to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium. To ensure an uneventful visit, the Greater Chennai Police has announced the deployment of an impressive 22,000 police personnel, who will serve as a protective shield for the Prime Minister.

Five-Layer Security Ring: An Impenetrable Fortress

In preparation for this high-profile visit, a comprehensive five-layer security ring is being established around key locations in the city. These areas, now designated as 'Red Zones', include the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai Airport, INS Adyar, and the routes connecting these areas. Ensuring the safety of these zones, the use of drones or any other aerial objects has been strictly prohibited for the duration of Friday and Saturday.

Intensive Checking: A Rigorous Undertaking

Alongside the implementation of the security ring, an intensive checking operation is also underway. This operation targets strategic points such as railway stations, airports, bus stations, hotels, motels, and shopping malls. The operation aims to leave no stone unturned in ensuring a secure environment for the Prime Minister's visit.

High Alert: A Response to Past Incidents

The Tamil Nadu intelligence and central agencies are on their toes due to the region's history of terror incidents. The active presence of former operatives of the banned Tamil terror organization LTTE, as well as extremist groups like the Popular Front and Al-Umma, have kept the agencies on high alert. The recent suicide bomb attack near Coimbatore's Sangameswara temple and the Coimbatore serial bomb blasts in 1998 serve as grim reminders of the threats that lurk. Not to forget the assassination of the former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, by the LTTE in 1991. The police, however, remain committed to providing comprehensive security for Prime Minister Modi's visit.