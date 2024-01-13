Chennai Families Face Decades-long Battle for Land Ownership Despite Government Promises

In the bustling city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, thousands of families nestled in the heart of Meenambal Swaraj Nagar (M.S. Nagar) in Chetpet and across the metropolis are engaged in an unending battle for land ownership rights. Despite their decades-long residence and the government’s assurances, the promise of land ownership remains an elusive dream.

The Unfulfilled Promise of Land Ownership

The struggle of these families stems from three World Bank-funded projects implemented by the Tamil Nadu government between 1977 and 1988. The Madras Urban Development Project I (MUDP I) in 1977, MUDP II in 1980, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project I (TNUDP I) in 1988 were all designed with the noble intent of shifting the focus from slum clearance to slum improvement. The strategy was to provide basic amenities and sell plots to residents on a hire-purchase basis. However, the grand plan has seemingly fallen short of its goal, leaving at least 57,000 families in Chennai and 28,000 more in other cities of Tamil Nadu on the perilous edge of uncertainty.

The Roadblocks to Ownership

Despite possessing documents like a 1959 certificate from the Corporation of Madras and proof of monthly repayments, families are still unable to secure sale deeds. The reasons are manifold: the absence of the original allotment order and internal family disputes over entitlement are among the most common. The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, formerly known as the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, has a stringent rule of issuing sale deeds only to original allottees. This policy complicates matters as original residents pass away or sell their allotment orders.

A Wider Picture of Urban Poverty

The situation in Chennai underscores the broader struggle for land rights and the bureaucratic challenges faced by the urban poor in Tamil Nadu. The narrative of these families is a stark reminder of the need for stronger policy initiatives that address the complexities of land ownership, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions. As the battle continues, these families live in hope of one day securing a firm footing in the land they have called home for decades.