en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Chennai Families Face Decades-long Battle for Land Ownership Despite Government Promises

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Chennai Families Face Decades-long Battle for Land Ownership Despite Government Promises

In the bustling city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, thousands of families nestled in the heart of Meenambal Swaraj Nagar (M.S. Nagar) in Chetpet and across the metropolis are engaged in an unending battle for land ownership rights. Despite their decades-long residence and the government’s assurances, the promise of land ownership remains an elusive dream.

The Unfulfilled Promise of Land Ownership

The struggle of these families stems from three World Bank-funded projects implemented by the Tamil Nadu government between 1977 and 1988. The Madras Urban Development Project I (MUDP I) in 1977, MUDP II in 1980, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project I (TNUDP I) in 1988 were all designed with the noble intent of shifting the focus from slum clearance to slum improvement. The strategy was to provide basic amenities and sell plots to residents on a hire-purchase basis. However, the grand plan has seemingly fallen short of its goal, leaving at least 57,000 families in Chennai and 28,000 more in other cities of Tamil Nadu on the perilous edge of uncertainty.

The Roadblocks to Ownership

Despite possessing documents like a 1959 certificate from the Corporation of Madras and proof of monthly repayments, families are still unable to secure sale deeds. The reasons are manifold: the absence of the original allotment order and internal family disputes over entitlement are among the most common. The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, formerly known as the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, has a stringent rule of issuing sale deeds only to original allottees. This policy complicates matters as original residents pass away or sell their allotment orders.

A Wider Picture of Urban Poverty

The situation in Chennai underscores the broader struggle for land rights and the bureaucratic challenges faced by the urban poor in Tamil Nadu. The narrative of these families is a stark reminder of the need for stronger policy initiatives that address the complexities of land ownership, particularly in rapidly urbanizing regions. As the battle continues, these families live in hope of one day securing a firm footing in the land they have called home for decades.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 seconds ago
Jharkhand Government Eyes Rs 90 Crore Investment in Chartered Plane
In a bid to streamline official logistics and mitigate financial strain, the Jharkhand government is considering a significant investment in air transportation. A proposal, currently under the scrutiny of the Finance Department, outlines plans to purchase a five to seven-seater chartered plane, an asset expected to cost around Rs 90 crores. From Rental to Ownership
Jharkhand Government Eyes Rs 90 Crore Investment in Chartered Plane
Avenue Supermarts Reports Surge in Q3 Profits Amid Political & Economic Developments
2 mins ago
Avenue Supermarts Reports Surge in Q3 Profits Amid Political & Economic Developments
India's ATF Price Hike and the Swift Rise of Civil Aviation Infrastructure
2 mins ago
India's ATF Price Hike and the Swift Rise of Civil Aviation Infrastructure
McCain StarChef Season 2: A Grand Culinary Expedition Awaits
11 seconds ago
McCain StarChef Season 2: A Grand Culinary Expedition Awaits
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
2 mins ago
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Revamped Store in Dwarka, New Delhi
2 mins ago
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Unveils Revamped Store in Dwarka, New Delhi
Latest Headlines
World News
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
11 seconds
South Florence High School Basketball Teams Secure Convincing Victories
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
19 seconds
Chelsea to Host Fulham in Pivotal Premier League Encounter: A Battle for Redemption
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
57 seconds
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
59 seconds
Cosatu Urges ANC to Fulfill Unmet Obligations to Public Servants
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
1 min
Kroger Health Continues Partnership with Centene Corporation, Ensuring Prescription Access for Members
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
1 min
Premier League Resumes Action: Chelsea vs Fulham and Newcastle United vs Man City
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
2 mins
Searchmont Resort Ski Patrol Team Honored with Lifesaving Award
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
2 mins
Parliamentary Committee Set to Review Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
Olympic Committee Member Boosts Morale of Thai Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
2 mins
Olympic Committee Member Boosts Morale of Thai Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
14 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
35 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app