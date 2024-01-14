en English
India

Chennai Corporation Tackles Pollution with New Measures

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:28 pm EST
Chennai Corporation Tackles Pollution with New Measures

In a proactive move to combat air pollution, the Greater Chennai Corporation has designated Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) from the solid waste management department as nodal officers. Their mandate is to monitor and report on waste burning within their jurisdictions, a practice expected to spike during the upcoming Bhogi festival.

Tackling Air Pollution: A Collective Responsibility

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has directed the implementation of these measures to curb rising air pollution levels. Fifteen zonal officers have been oriented to take necessary precautions, paying specific attention to Zone 12, housing the Chennai airport. The airport’s location makes it particularly susceptible to variations in air quality, necessitating stringent waste management.

Spreading Awareness: A Key Strategy

In concert with these efforts, the Corporation is unfurling an extensive awareness campaign. This campaign leverages battery-operated vehicles and FM radio broadcasts to disseminate information across all zones. The goal is to educate the public on proper waste disposal practices to diminish the frequency of waste burning incidents.

Establishing a Robust Reporting System

A reporting system has been instituted, enabling the zonal officers to record waste collection data. This information is required to be submitted to the department headquarters by January 15, enabling the Corporation to assess the impact of their initiatives and strategize future action plans.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

