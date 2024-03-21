Chennai Beach and Park Railway Stations Set for Major Revamp Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Chennai's historic Beach and Park railway stations are poised for significant transformations, promising enhanced commuter experiences and better accessibility. Announced under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), these upgrades aim to modernize facilities while preserving the stations' historic significance.

Strategic Overhaul for Enhanced Commuter Experience

The Beach station, a pivotal point in Chennai's suburban rail network, is to be renovated at a cost of ₹14.58 crore. Plans include an advanced passenger information system, a public announcement system, and integrated CCTV coverage. With over 13 lakh daily commuters, the station's redevelopment focuses on easing access with escalators, improving parking facilities, and ensuring better pedestrian movement. Similarly, the Park station, crucial for its connectivity to Chennai Central and other transport modes, will see a new booking office, revamped platforms, and the installation of lifts and escalators.

Historical Significance and Future Prospects

Both stations boast a rich history, with the Beach station notably launching the first metre-gauge suburban train service in the Madras Presidency in 1931. Their strategic locations near key city landmarks make them essential for the daily commute of lakhs of residents. The redevelopment projects are not just about aesthetic upgrades but are aimed at transforming these historic stations into modern transit hubs, capable of handling the city's growing commuter needs efficiently.

Community and Commuter Reactions

Regular commuters and city residents have long voiced concerns over accessibility and facilities at these stations. The proposed upgrades have been met with optimism, with many hoping for a significant improvement in their daily travel experience. The introduction of pedestrian plazas, easy access points, and linkage to the Metro Rail at the Beach station are particularly noted for their potential to enhance safety and convenience for commuters.

The redevelopment of Chennai Beach and Park railway stations marks a promising step towards modernizing the city's transportation infrastructure while respecting its historical roots. As these projects progress towards their completion, they symbolize not merely a facelift for aging infrastructure but a rejuvenation of Chennai's public transport landscape, poised to serve generations to come.