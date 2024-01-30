Cheetah's Wild Detour Puts Kuno National Park's Tracking System Under Scrutiny

In a recent nerve-wracking episode at Bhopal's Kuno National Park, officials breathed a collective sigh of relief as Veera, a female cheetah known for her frequent excursions into nearby villages, returned safely to her home turf. The incident put the park's tracking system under scrutiny, revealing the limitations of a 1.5-kilometer radius radio collar that temporarily lost Veera's signal, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the tracking team.

Veera's Wild Journey

Veera, one of the park's free-roaming cheetahs, embarked on an adventurous detour that took her from the safe confines of Kuno National Park to the nearby Veerpur village, and all the way to the Morena border. Her journey sparked concern among the park officials, who were tracking her movements around the clock. The situation peaked on Tuesday when Veera's radio collar signal went out of range, leaving the team clueless about her whereabouts for some time.

Tracking Troubles

Veera's radio collar, which was designed to help monitor her movements, became a source of worry as its limited range of 1.5 kilometers posed significant challenges. An official noted that a broader range of 5 kilometers would have significantly simplified the tracking process. The incident has raised questions about the efficacy of the current tracking systems in place for the free-roaming cheetahs.

Safe Return and Future Plans

After several tension-filled days, Veera was found in the vicinity of Virpur tehsil and Konande Nala, confirming her safe return to the park. Her health checks were satisfactory, aligning with the positive outcomes of the recent relocation of 12 cheetahs from South Africa. Presently, only Veera and one other cheetah roam freely in Kuno's jungles, with the remaining 11 kept in enclosures. They await the green light from the Cheetah Steering Committee for their release into the wild, a decision likely to be influenced by Veera's escapade.