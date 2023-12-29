Chandrayaan-3: India’s Triumph in Cost-Effective Lunar Exploration

In a landmark achievement that has reverberated across the globe, India successfully landed its lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, on the Moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023. With this feat, India joins the exclusive club of nations—the USA, Russia, and China—who have accomplished successful lunar missions. The significance of this mission extends beyond its scientific and exploratory ambitions—it has ignited global conversations about cost-effectiveness in space exploration.

The Frugality of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3’s budget stood at a modest $75 million, a figure that has stirred widespread discussions. The mission’s frugality was brought into sharp relief with a comparison to the $165 million budget of the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Interstellar’. This comparison attracted attention from prominent figures, including SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who lauded India’s achievement. The economical execution of such a high-stakes mission serves as a testament to India’s prowess in space exploration.

The Global Response

The mission had the world’s eyes glued to their screens, with the launch live stream becoming the most-watched globally. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan marked the event’s unprecedented 8 million concurrent viewers. NASA further fueled the excitement by sharing a unique image of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar surface, contributing to the global buzz surrounding the mission.

Chandrayaan-3’s Objectives and Achievements

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) also undertook an innovative experiment by moving the Propulsion Module from lunar orbit to Earth orbit. It subsequently deployed the Pragyan rover on the Moon. ISRO confirmed that Chandrayaan-3’s mission objectives were fully met, marking the mission as a complete success. This successful mission has opened up new frontiers in the exploration of the lunar south pole, an area previously untouched by human-made missions.