Chandigarh's Premiere: Cinevesture International Film Festival Set for March 2024 Debut

Come March 27 to 31, days after Holi this year, Chandigarh will witness its very first international film festival, Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF), a celebration of diverse filmmaking featuring an array of content across genres, cultures, and perspectives. It also seeks to provide a launchpad for upcoming talent. The festival will have masterclasses, workshops, and an opportunity to work with the film industry as potential investors and collaborators, with film professionals. The CIFF Market facilitates business through the creation of connections between investors, presentation of curated, and other projects. There will be open to public ancillary events, including a film exhibition, production design installations, karaoke evenings, and late-evening open-air screenings.

Nina Lath: The Visionary Behind CIFF

Nina Lath, founder & CEO of Cinevesture, says, "Cinevesture International Film Festival is envisaged as a platform for the two key stakeholders, namely audiences and producers. Its various verticals have been designed keeping the same in mind. We trust that in time, CIFF will serve as a reliable festival, offering high-quality content for audiences and enhanced business opportunities for the film industry." Nina Lath was the force behind NFDC Film Bazaar, having launched it in 2007, which is perhaps the best thing to happen to independent filmmaking in South Asia. The advisory board of CIFF includes 'Bahubali' star and film producer Rana Daggubati, Jerome Paillard, who served as head of the Cannes Film Market (Festival de Cannes) from 1995 to 2022, Nicole Guillemet, former co-director of Sundance Film Festival, Indian filmmaker Ajitpal Singh ('Fire in the Mountains' and 'Tabbar', among others).

The Stellar Lineup and Festival Highlights

Bina Paul, Artistic Director of CIFF and veteran Malayalam film editor, who has been the artistic director of International Film Festival of Kerala, is the artistic director of CIFF. Paul says, "This year, at the launch of the Cinevesture film festival, the focus of programming is to bring a potpourri of cinema to the people of Chandigarh. There will be something for everyone. Festival favourite, International & Indian films for film buffs, and for students, and the latest trends in Korean, Japanese, and French cinema will be on show." Children will get a chance to see films from many parts of the world, hearing stories they may otherwise not. Attending filmmakers, producers, and technicians will interact with audiences and share their experiences, thus enriching the viewing experience. A film festival opens up the world.

Reflecting on CIFF's Potential Impact

As the curtains draw on CIFF's inaugural session, it's clear that this event marks a significant milestone not just for Chandigarh but for India's cultural landscape. By bridging the gap between international cinema and local audiences, CIFF promises to be a beacon of artistic expression and a catalyst for creative collaborations. The festival not only celebrates the art of filmmaking but also underscores the universal language of cinema, bringing diverse stories and voices to the forefront. As audiences reminisce about the cinematic journey they've embarked upon, they eagerly look forward to what the future editions of CIFF will unveil. The festival's success is a testament to the vibrant potential of global cinema to inspire, challenge, and unite us across cultural boundaries.