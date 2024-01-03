en English
Chandigarh’s Municipal Corporation to Auction Sealed Properties for Recovering Tax Dues

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Chandigarh's Municipal Corporation to Auction Sealed Properties for Recovering Tax Dues

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Municipal Corporation (MC) in Chandigarh is gearing up to auction commercial properties to recover outstanding property tax dues. These properties have been sealed and attached due to non-payment of taxes, but continue to harbor pending dues. The list of properties headed for the auction block includes around 50 different types of commercial real estates, including shop-cum-offices (SCOs).

Pre-Auction Verification and Legal Action

Prior to the auction, the MC will conduct physical verification of these properties to ascertain their present status. In cases where occupants are found in violation of the sealing orders, legal proceedings, including the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs), will be initiated. Each property has been assigned a reserve price and auction notices will be issued, providing defaulting owners a final chance to clear their dues before the auction is held. Failure to comply will lead to the auctioning of the property.

Recovery Drive in Full Swing

The MC has been actively ramping up its efforts to recover tax dues. As part of an ongoing drive, recovery notices amounting to Rs 12.33 crore have been issued to 444 commercial properties. This move has already led to the clearance of dues for 25 properties, bringing in around Rs 0.77 crore. Furthermore, in the past month alone, 72 attachment notices targeting defaulting commercial properties with tax dues amounting to Rs 1.2 crore have been sent out. Consequently, 26 properties have settled their dues, totaling Rs 0.34 crore.

Continual Issuance of Notices

The MC’s official stated that the corporation is persistently issuing recovery and attachment notices to defaulters, with the spotlight initially on major defaulters. The MC’s stringent measures demonstrate a resolute determination to recover outstanding property tax dues, setting a precedent for other municipal corporations across the country.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

