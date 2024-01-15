en English
Chandigarh Witnesses Grand Kalash Yatra Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
The city of Chandigarh bore witness to a significant gathering of devout Hindus participating in the Kalash Yatra, a precursor to the forthcoming ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony scheduled for the 22nd of January. This procession, a traditional Hindu ritual, saw participants carrying pots, or kalash, filled with sacred water as part of the religious festivities.

Symbolism of Kalash Yatra and Pran Pratishtha

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony is a symbolic religious event in Hinduism where life is infused into the deity statues through ritualistic chants and offerings. This act of consecration transforms these statues into living representations of the divine, imbued with reverence and devotion by the faithful. The Kalash Yatra and Pran Pratishtha are cherished rituals that reflect the rich tapestry of cultural and religious practices integral to Indian society.

Preparations for the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Preparations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony are in full swing, with a new outfit and flag presented to the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. These elements will be adorned by Ram Lalla, the infant form of Lord Rama, after the conclusion of the ceremony. The Uttar Pradesh government has declared January 22 as a holiday for educational institutes across the state, and there will be no sale of liquor on that day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to be part of this grand event, further adding to its significance.

Implications of the Event

This grand ceremonial event is not just a religious gathering but also a testament to the centuries-old traditions that continue to shape and define Indian society. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Chandigarh showcases the enduring strength of India’s cultural heritage and the unshakeable faith of its people. It serves as a reminder of the spiritual bond that unites the country, transcending the barriers of language, region, and socio-economic status.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

