Chandigarh Residents Grappled by Traffic Chaos Amidst Ongoing Causeway Repairs

Residents of Chandigarh, a bustling city in India, have been ensnared in a transport ordeal for over six months due to unending repair work on a critical causeway. The causeway, a vital link between the Industrial Area and the railway station, was severely damaged by torrential rain in July of the previous year, necessitating its closure and triggering massive traffic disruptions.

Unresolved Traffic Chaos

The two-way traffic was rerouted to a single side of the road, plunging the city into traffic chaos, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Commuters, caught in the snarl up, are compelled to disembark from their vehicles and trudge almost a kilometer to the railway station to avoid missing their trains. The predicament has not only led to missed trains but has also dealt a heavy blow to the convenience of daily commuters.

Delayed Repair Work

The repair work, initially slated for completion within a month and a half, has been delayed, extending the traffic woes. A tender of Rs 69 lakh was issued for the repair, with plans to construct a 110-foot bridge within 45 days. Alas, the causeway remains partially closed, and the wait for normal traffic conditions to resume lingers on.

Assurances from the Municipal Corporation

The Chief Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, N P Sharma, stated that the road closure was necessary for stone pitching work. He explained that the large quantity of stones required for the repair could not be stored elsewhere. Despite the public's growing distress, Sharma assured that the work would be completed in another 10 days.