Chandigarh Consumer Commission Orders Maruti Dealer to Replace or Refund Repaired Car Sold as New

In a landmark decision, The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh has mandated a Maruti Suzuki dealership, Autopace Network Private Limited, to either replace a previously repaired car sold as brand new or refund the purchase price with interest. The ruling came after Parul Sud of New Chandigarh lodged a complaint detailing her experience with a Suzuki Ignis-Alpha vehicle, highlighting discrepancies noticed at the time of delivery in March 2020.

Advertisment

Complaint Details and Dealership's Response

Sud's complaint underscored rubbing marks on the car's bonnet, absence of a first aid kit, and scratched car keys, raising concerns over the vehicle's purported brand-new condition. Despite assurances from the dealership, subsequent discoveries, including a repair memo dated March 12, 2020, for dent and paint work, prompted Sud to challenge the integrity of the sale. Autopace Network Private Limited denied any deficiency, asserting the car was delivered in satisfactory condition and dismissing claims of repair and scratches as fabricated.

Commission's Verdict and Rationalization

Advertisment

The commission dismissed the dealership's claims, finding no merit in the argument that the repair documents were forged. It highlighted the improbability of the complainant creating false evidence merely to claim a refund or replacement. The ruling emphasized that selling a repaired vehicle as new without disclosure constitutes a significant service deficiency and unfair trade practice. Consequently, the dealership has been directed to offer a new replacement of the same make and model or refund the car's cost, Rs 6,41,397.98, with a 9% annual interest from the date of sale.

Implications of the Commission's Decision

This decision not only underscores the rights of consumers but also sets a precedent for transparency and honesty in vehicle sales. It signals to dealerships the importance of disclosure and the legal repercussions of misleading consumers. While the complaint against Maruti Suzuki India Limited was dismissed, the case serves as a cautionary tale for manufacturers and dealerships alike, reinforcing the need for stringent quality checks and truthful communication with customers.