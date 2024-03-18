Chandigarh Citizen Wins Rs 20,000 from Uber Over Exorbitant Ride Fare

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh recently ruled in favor of Ashwani Prashar, a resident of Chandigarh, granting him a compensation of Rs 10,000 along with an additional Rs 10,000 to cover legal expenses. This decision came after Prashar contested a ride fare of Rs 1,334 for a journey that was merely 8.83 kilometers long, a charge he deemed exorbitantly high compared to the upfront fare of Rs 359 shown at the time of booking on August 6, 2021.

Advertisment

Discrepancy in Fare: A Consumer's Ordeal

Despite multiple attempts to resolve the issue through customer service channels, Prashar received no satisfactory resolution, leading him to approach the consumer court. Uber India's defense, citing multiple route deviations as the cause for the fare discrepancy, was not accepted by the commission. Highlighting the significant difference between the initial fare and the final charge, the commission identified this practice as an unfair trade practice warranting compensation for mental distress and harassment experienced by Prashar.

Commission's Ruling: Upholding Consumer Rights

Advertisment

The commission's decision emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and upholding consumer trust, mandating Uber to deposit Rs 10,000 into the Consumer Welfare Fund. This ruling underscores the accountability service providers like Uber hold towards their customers, insisting on fair practices and the provision of accurate information upfront. The commission's statement pointed out the necessity for service providers to be dealt with firmly when breaching assurances and commitments, to prevent unfair trade practices and ensure consumer protection.

Uber's Response and Consumer Expectations

In a move acknowledging the issue, Uber India refunded a portion of the fare in Uber Credits as a goodwill gesture, aiming to reassure users of the platform's reliability. This case highlights the evolving landscape of consumer rights in the digital age, where transparency and fairness are increasingly demanded by users engaging with digital and app-based services. It also signals to other service providers the importance of clear communication and adherence to promises made to consumers.

This ruling not only vindicates Prashar's ordeal but also sets a precedent for how similar cases might be viewed in the future, advocating for stronger consumer protection measures and accountability from digital platform giants. As technology continues to intertwine with daily life, ensuring ethical practices in the digital marketplace becomes paramount, signaling a shift towards more consumer-friendly business practices.