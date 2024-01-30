Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary Initiates India's First Night Nature Safari

India's first night nature safari has been initiated at the Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant development in the promotion of wildlife awareness and eco-tourism. The trail was inaugurated on Monday evening, with five students venturing into the sanctuary under the guidance of forest personnel, equipped with specially tailored open-sided vehicles and spotlights.

An Educational Initiative

The night safari, an initiative led by Susanta Nanda, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), is primarily intended for educational purposes. For the first few days, free tours are being offered for student batches between 6 to 8 pm. This move is designed to foster interest and understanding of wildlife among young learners, researchers, and nature enthusiasts who may find it challenging to visit distant sanctuaries.

Sanctuary Features and Facilities

The sanctuary, sprawling across 193 square kilometers, is a vibrant ecosystem hosting a variety of wildlife species such as mouse deer, wild boar, porcupine, hyena, jackal, civet, and wolf. Recently, the sanctuary added 300 deer from the Cuttack zoo to its family and intends to introduce a sambar from the Taptapani zoo. A request has also been put forward to the Centre to provide ten gaurs for reintroduction, further enhancing the sanctuary's biodiversity.

Three daily safaris are scheduled, with two vehicles allowed per hour starting at 6 pm. An eight-seater safari vehicle is priced at Rs 1,500, while a 12-seater costs Rs 2,000. The tours will commence from the Bharatpur side near Utkal Hospital.

Implications and Future Prospects

The launch of this night safari not only provides a unique experience for wildlife enthusiasts and researchers but also bolsters the sanctuary's eco-tourism prospects. The initiative stands testament to the sanctuary's commitment to conservation and education, promoting nature awareness and the study of animal behavior at night.

As India's first night nature safari, the initiative sets a precedent for other sanctuaries and zoological parks across the country, opening doors for innovative approaches to wildlife conservation and education. The Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary's night safari is a step towards a future where the lines between human society and the natural world are more fluid, fostering mutual respect and understanding.