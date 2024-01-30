Chairman 5T Evaluates Progress at Bhubaneswar's Inter-State Bus Terminal

In an early morning visit, Chairman 5T Kartik Pandian, under the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, inspected the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The aim of the visit was to evaluate the progress of various activities crucial for the early operationalisation of the terminal.

ISBT: A Significant Transit Hub

The facility, once operational, is expected to serve as a significant transit hub for the people of Odisha and those from neighboring states. This anticipated development is reflective of the government's commitment to improving transportation infrastructure and enhancing connectivity within and beyond the region.

Improving Passenger Amenities and Services

During his inspection, Pandian took stock of the amenities being provided for commuters. He directed officials to include proper Odia signage and a map facility to guide commuters. The ISBT Baramunda project aims to offer an array of passenger amenities such as ample office spaces, parking facilities, food courts, restaurants, and commercial areas, all equipped with modern amenities to provide a world-class travel experience.

Ensuring Safety and Convenience

The terminal has been meticulously designed to cater to the needs of passengers and enhance their travel experience. Provisions have been made for a police facilitation centre to ensure the safety of passengers. The administrative building will manage terminal operations, and toilet facilities will be provided for the convenience of passengers. There are also provisions for ramp facilities for passengers with disabilities and baby feeding rooms for mothers traveling with infants. The operationalisation of the ISBT will undoubtedly improve interstate bus services and benefit the public transportation system, thereby improving overall connectivity.