CGBSE Unveils 2024 Exam Schedules for Class 10 and Class 12

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has unveiled the exam schedules for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, providing students with pivotal information to plan their revision schedules effectively. The schedules, now available for perusal on the official CGBSE website, outline detailed exam dates, subject codes, and vital instructions.

Exam Timelines and Structure

The Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examination commences on March 1 and wraps up on March 23, with the Class 10 High School Certificate Examination following closely, starting on March 2 and concluding on March 21. In addition, the CGBSE will conduct the Physical Training Diploma Examination for the first and second year during the same period, from March 1 to March 12, 2024.

The board has meticulously planned the exam schedule to ensure smooth operations. All exams will be held in the morning from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. For Class 10, the examination process begins with the Hindi paper and culminates with Music, while for Class 12, it starts with Hindi and concludes with a Language subject.

Practical Exams and Project Work

The CGBSE will also organize practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. These exams, integral to the overall evaluation, will take place from January 10 to 31, 2024, at the students’ respective schools. The board will select external examiners to administer the practical tests, ensuring impartiality and maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

Preparation and Future Reference

Students are encouraged to download the exam schedules from the CGBSE’s official website for future reference, aiding them in the creation of effective study plans. With the release of the 2024 exam schedules, students now have ample time to prepare, ensuring they approach the exams with confidence and a solid understanding of their subjects.