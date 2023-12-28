en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

CGBSE Unveils 2024 Exam Schedules for Class 10 and Class 12

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:13 am EST
CGBSE Unveils 2024 Exam Schedules for Class 10 and Class 12

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has unveiled the exam schedules for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, providing students with pivotal information to plan their revision schedules effectively. The schedules, now available for perusal on the official CGBSE website, outline detailed exam dates, subject codes, and vital instructions.

Exam Timelines and Structure

The Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate Examination commences on March 1 and wraps up on March 23, with the Class 10 High School Certificate Examination following closely, starting on March 2 and concluding on March 21. In addition, the CGBSE will conduct the Physical Training Diploma Examination for the first and second year during the same period, from March 1 to March 12, 2024.

The board has meticulously planned the exam schedule to ensure smooth operations. All exams will be held in the morning from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. For Class 10, the examination process begins with the Hindi paper and culminates with Music, while for Class 12, it starts with Hindi and concludes with a Language subject.

Practical Exams and Project Work

The CGBSE will also organize practical exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. These exams, integral to the overall evaluation, will take place from January 10 to 31, 2024, at the students’ respective schools. The board will select external examiners to administer the practical tests, ensuring impartiality and maintaining the integrity of the examination process.

Preparation and Future Reference

Students are encouraged to download the exam schedules from the CGBSE’s official website for future reference, aiding them in the creation of effective study plans. With the release of the 2024 exam schedules, students now have ample time to prepare, ensuring they approach the exams with confidence and a solid understanding of their subjects.

0
Education India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

82nd Indian History Congress Commences, Emphasizing Secular and Scientific Perspective

By Dil Bar Irshad

FTC Files Lawsuit against Grand Canyon Education and University for Deceptive Practices

By Bijay Laxmi

Rethinking Education: Bridging the Skills Gap in the Employment Sector

By Israel Ojoko

Rickshaw Driver Highlights Transportation Barrier to Girls' Education in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Chall ...
@Afghanistan · 1 hour
Indonesia Welcomes Afghan Students: A Beacon of Hope Amid Global Chall ...
heart comment 0
YouTube Star Ms Rachel Launches Innovative Toy Line

By María Alejandra Trujillo

YouTube Star Ms Rachel Launches Innovative Toy Line
Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party Accused of School Facility Abuse: Artuz Report

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Ruling Party Accused of School Facility Abuse: Artuz Report
Children of War: The Impact of Conflict on Education in Ukraine

By Rizwan Shah

Children of War: The Impact of Conflict on Education in Ukraine
The Crucial Need for Financial Literacy Education in Schools

By Rafia Tasleem

The Crucial Need for Financial Literacy Education in Schools
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
57 seconds
Putin Assures Xi of Continued Military Engagement in Ukraine, West Shifts Focus
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
2 mins
Manitoba Pharmacies See Surge in Demand Amidst Spike in Respiratory Illnesses
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
5 mins
Cher Files for Conservatorship of Son Elijah Blue Allman Amidst Drug Abuse Concerns
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
5 mins
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport - Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
5 mins
Dance of Diplomacy: Preventing Escalation of Israel-Hamas Conflict
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
6 mins
China's Top Athlete Selection Sparks Controversy: A Look at the Notable Omissions
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
8 mins
Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley Advocates for Values-Based Decision Making and Reduced Digital Distractions
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
8 mins
Free Vaccinations at Pharmacies: A Significant Leap in Australian Healthcare
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
9 mins
China Prioritizes Cease-fire Negotiations and Citizen Safety Amid Myanmar Crisis
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app