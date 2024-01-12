CESC Limited Stocks Surge Post New Order Announcement from UPERC

Shares of CESC Limited, a leading Indian power utility company, recorded a 3 percent growth in Thursday’s trading session. The surge came in the wake of the announcement of a fresh power procurement order from the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC). The company, with a market capitalization of Rs 18,418.80 crores, opened the trading day at Rs 139 and touched an intra-day high of Rs 140.50 post the announcement.

Financial Performance and Shareholding Pattern

While CESC Limited has experienced minor oscillations in operating revenues and net profits over the recent financial quarters, it has registered a modest decline in annual profitability ratios. The return on equity (RoE) dipped from 13.86 percent to 13.12 percent, and the return on capital employed (RoCE) lessened from 12.9 percent to 11.9 percent between FY21-22 and FY22-23. The shareholding pattern as of September 2023 reveals that Promoters hold a 52.11 percent stake in the company. Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have amplified their stake to 13.12 percent, reflecting their confidence in the company’s potential.

Company’s Specialization and Future Prospects

CESC Limited specializes in generating and distributing electricity, focusing predominantly on thermal power generation. The recent power procurement order from UPERC has bolstered investor confidence in the company, leading to a boost in its share price. This development marks a positive turn for the company and points towards promising future prospects. As CESC Limited continues to secure new orders, it reinforces its market position and strengthens its foothold in the power sector, underpinning its growth narrative.