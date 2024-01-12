Ceremonial Drum’s Journey from Gujarat to Ayodhya Marks Significant Cultural Event

In a significant cultural and religious event, a ceremonial drum, known as a ‘nagada’, has been transported from Gujarat to Ayodhya and handed over to the Shri Ram Trust. Weighing in at a hefty 500 kilograms, the drum is lavishly adorned with gold and silver embellishments, a testament to the exceptional Indian craftsmanship.

The Arrival of the Nagada

The nagada arrived in Ayodhya ahead of a consecration ceremony scheduled for the Ram temple on January 22. The drum was presented to the Secretary of the Shri Ram Trust, an organization likely involved in managing or promoting activities associated with the Hindu deity Lord Ram. This monumental drum will be installed within the temple premises, marking a profound milestone in the ongoing religious event.

The Craftsmanship of the Nagada

The creation of the nagada required over 50 hours of meticulous design and execution. The drum’s structure is crafted from iron and copper plates, showcasing the mastery of the Dabgar community, the artisans behind this exquisite piece. The drum’s sound can be heard up to a kilometer away, making it a resonant symbol of devotion and a testament to the continuity of cultural practices.

Significance of the Nagada

The Nagada stands as a powerful emblem of Hindu culture. Its transfer from Gujarat to Ayodhya underscores not only the importance of traditional Indian craftsmanship but also the profound significance of the drum in the context of religious rituals. The forthcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of seers from across the country, will further illuminate the drum’s cultural and religious importance.