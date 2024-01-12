en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ceremonial Drum’s Journey from Gujarat to Ayodhya Marks Significant Cultural Event

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 pm EST
Ceremonial Drum’s Journey from Gujarat to Ayodhya Marks Significant Cultural Event

In a significant cultural and religious event, a ceremonial drum, known as a ‘nagada’, has been transported from Gujarat to Ayodhya and handed over to the Shri Ram Trust. Weighing in at a hefty 500 kilograms, the drum is lavishly adorned with gold and silver embellishments, a testament to the exceptional Indian craftsmanship.

The Arrival of the Nagada

The nagada arrived in Ayodhya ahead of a consecration ceremony scheduled for the Ram temple on January 22. The drum was presented to the Secretary of the Shri Ram Trust, an organization likely involved in managing or promoting activities associated with the Hindu deity Lord Ram. This monumental drum will be installed within the temple premises, marking a profound milestone in the ongoing religious event.

The Craftsmanship of the Nagada

The creation of the nagada required over 50 hours of meticulous design and execution. The drum’s structure is crafted from iron and copper plates, showcasing the mastery of the Dabgar community, the artisans behind this exquisite piece. The drum’s sound can be heard up to a kilometer away, making it a resonant symbol of devotion and a testament to the continuity of cultural practices.

Significance of the Nagada

The Nagada stands as a powerful emblem of Hindu culture. Its transfer from Gujarat to Ayodhya underscores not only the importance of traditional Indian craftsmanship but also the profound significance of the drum in the context of religious rituals. The forthcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thousands of seers from across the country, will further illuminate the drum’s cultural and religious importance.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Jefferies Maintains 'Hold' Rating on TCS, Forecasts Revenue and EPS Growth
Global investment banking firm Jefferies has retained a ‘hold’ rating on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), maintaining a neutral position on the stock’s investment prospects. The firm predicts that TCS will achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% in constant currency revenues and a 10% EPS (Earnings Per Share) CAGR over the fiscal years
Jefferies Maintains 'Hold' Rating on TCS, Forecasts Revenue and EPS Growth
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
1 hour ago
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
1 hour ago
Lexdale International Set to Sell Massive Stake in Nykaa: A Shift in Market Dynamics?
BlackRock Reduces Byju's Valuation by 95%: A Reality Check for the Edtech Sector
4 mins ago
BlackRock Reduces Byju's Valuation by 95%: A Reality Check for the Edtech Sector
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
25 mins ago
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports
Mumbai Police Busts Drug Manufacturing Operation in Laljipada Slum
44 mins ago
Mumbai Police Busts Drug Manufacturing Operation in Laljipada Slum
Latest Headlines
World News
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
2 mins
UConn Researchers Advance Understanding of Cell Division via Elusive Proteins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
5 mins
Sony Open: Montgomery Takes Lead, Woodland Marks Successful Return
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
7 mins
Australian Man Injured in Deadly Avalanche at Lake Tahoe Ski Resort: A Reminder of Skiing Risks
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
9 mins
Michelle Yeoh Champions Wellbeing in Lululemon's 'Be Spring' Film
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
9 mins
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
11 mins
Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees Secure Record Deals Ahead of 2024 Season
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
12 mins
Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton Addresses Pressure and Preparation for AFCON
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
14 mins
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival Cancels 'The Runner' Amid Conflict Concerns
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
16 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
15 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app