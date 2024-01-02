Century-Long High-Resolution Drought Assessment Developed for India

In a groundbreaking effort to comprehend and counter the far-reaching impact of droughts in India, researchers have created a high-resolution, long-term drought assessment product. The dataset spans over a century, from 1901 to 2021, and is designed to provide a nuanced understanding of historical drought patterns. This monumental work is expected to play a crucial role in formulating decisions for climate change adaptation.

Reenvisioning Drought Assessment

The new dataset leans on the Standardized Precipitation Evapotranspiration Index (SPEI), a modern tool that measures atmospheric water demand influenced by temperature, thus offering a more detailed view of drought conditions. This approach presents a significant upgrade over older indices such as the Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) and the Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI). It is a leap forward in assessing and understanding the nature of droughts in the subcontinent.

Unifying Data for a Comprehensive View

The researchers compiled the dataset using bias-corrected precipitation and temperature data from a variety of sources, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), CHIRPS, and ERA5-Land reanalysis. The use of Quantile-Quantile mapping and similar methods ensured the accuracy of the data, making the drought atlas a reliable resource for planning and decision-making.

A Tool for Policy and Disaster Management

The comprehensive drought atlas aims to become a cornerstone for policymakers, disaster-risk managers, and climate change adaptation strategists at local levels across India. It offers a detailed analysis of SPEI values at various time scales, thereby providing insights into short-term, seasonal, and long-term drought conditions. The data is expected to contribute significantly to agricultural and water resource management across the country.

India, with its dependency on monsoon rains for agriculture, has been significantly affected by droughts leading to water scarcity and agricultural disruption. The rise in the frequency, severity, and duration of droughts over recent decades makes this high-resolution drought assessment an indispensable tool. With the potential to shape strategies for climate change adaptation and policy interventions, it could help to reduce the vulnerability of India’s population to future drought events.