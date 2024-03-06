Centre Mandates Speedy Setup of Plastic Waste Units in Major Indian States for Swachh Bharat Phase II

With an eye on enhancing rural cleanliness and sustainability, the Indian government has directed major states to expedite the establishment of Plastic Waste Management Units (PWMU) in village blocks. This initiative forms a crucial part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase II, aimed at achieving 'visually clean' villages across the nation. Despite the ambitious goals, data reveals that only a small fraction of blocks currently possess these essential facilities.
Urgent Call for Action
Amid growing concerns over plastic waste pollution, the Centre has highlighted the pressing need for PWMUs in states like Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, and several others. These units are pivotal for the segregation, collection, and storage of plastic waste, thereby preventing environmental degradation. With a funding provision of Rs 16 lakhs per block from the Jal Shakti Ministry, the move seeks to strengthen rural waste management infrastructure. However, the overall implementation rate remains low, with notable progress observed only in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Ladakh.
Challenges and Progress
The initiative's slow progress is attributed to logistical and financial constraints, yet the urgency to address the plastic menace has never been more critical. As per the Swachh Bharat Mission's operational guidelines, each block must feature a PWMU to ensure effective waste management. Despite these directives, a significant disparity exists in the setup rates among states, underscoring the need for concerted efforts and enhanced state-centre coordination.
Future Directions
Moving forward, the focus is on not just establishing PWMUs but also ensuring their operational efficiency and integration with urban facilities. The ambitious plan for the fiscal year 2023-24 includes the setup of these units in over 3,700 blocks nationwide. This initiative is part of a broader mission to achieve ODF Plus status for villages, emphasizing solid and liquid waste management beyond open defecation free achievements. With the Swachh Bharat Mission aligning with Sustainable Development Goals, the path towards a cleaner, more sustainable rural India appears promising yet challenging.