Central Registration Centre Recruiting Young Company Secretaries: 30 Positions Available

The Central Registration Centre (CRC), in a significant move, is opening its doors to young professionals in the field of Company Secretaries. A total of 30 positions are up for grabs, with the organization specifically seeking candidates no older than 31 years.

Experience and Compensation

The CRC is prioritizing applicants with post-qualification experience ranging from one to over two years. The compensation is structured as a consolidated monthly payout, varying based on experience. Those with more than two years of experience stand to earn a monthly salary of INR 50,000 in the first year, incrementing to INR 55,000 in the second year and INR 60,000 in the third year. Candidates with one to two years of experience will start at INR 45,000 per month, with similar annual increases.

In exceptional cases, candidates with up to one year of experience will be considered, starting at INR 40,000 per month, with increments over the following two years.

Contract Duration and Application Procedure

The initial contract for the position is set for one year, with the possibility of extension up to two additional years based on performance and organizational needs. The application process is electronic, with candidates required to submit their applications via the official website of the ICSI. The application window will stay open from January 15, 2024, to January 31, 2024.

A golden opportunity for young professionals

This recruitment drive by the CRC presents a golden opportunity for young professionals in the field of Company Secretaries. With a competitive compensation structure and the possibility of contract extension, it’s a chance to work in an esteemed organization and gain invaluable experience.