Central Committee Assesses Heavy Flood Damage in Thoothukudi District

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
In a concerted effort to assess the aftermath of the devastating floods in Thoothukudi district, a seven-member central committee embarked on a detailed inspection of the affected areas. The team, helmed by KP Singh, comprised of Ranganath Audam, R Thangamani, Dr Ponnusamy, Rajesh Tiwary, KM Balajee, and A Vijayakumar. Their mission was to evaluate the extent of damage inflicted by the heavy rains and the resultant floods from the Thamirabarani river in December.

Assessment of Extensive Damage

The committee’s assessment shed light on a grim reality. Over 50 people had lost their lives, more than a lakh of cattle and poultry perished, approximately 7,500 houses were left in ruins, and standing crops across over 1.42 lakh hectares were adversely affected. The team meticulously inspected the breaches in rivers and tanks, damaged roads, bridges, commercial streets, and residential areas ravaged by the flash floods. An evaluation of the loss incurred by shops and commercial establishments was also undertaken.

Interaction with the Local Community

In an attempt to understand the ground reality, the committee interacted extensively with the local farmers in Athimarapatti. The farmers, caught in the vicious cycle of loss and despair, appealed to the committee to recommend crop-wise compensation for banana, paddy, and other crops.

Meeting with Local Officials and Future Steps

A crucial review meeting was held with local officials, including Collector G Lakshmipathy. The findings of the inspection were discussed, and a comprehensive report was requested from state officials. This report will aid the Union Government in allocating funds for relief and rehabilitation work. It is noteworthy that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman had previously visited the affected areas, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

