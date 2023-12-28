Central Bank of India and Kisetsu Saison Finance Partner to Boost MSME Lending

The Central Bank of India has announced a co-lending alliance with M/s Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt. Ltd., a strategic move intended to vastly improve the accessibility of loans for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. This partnership is a part of the co-lending model (CLM) introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), designed to provide affordable and formal banking credit to the MSME sector.

CLM: A Boost for MSMEs?

The CLM allows banks to join hands with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to cater to priority sectors. With this collaboration, the Central Bank of India and Kisetsu Saison Finance are set to amalgamate their respective strengths: the former’s extensive banking network with the latter’s technological and innovative financial solutions. This union is predicted to supercharge the MSME market, a sector critical for economic development and job creation in India.

RBI’s Mandate for NBFCs

The RBI has also mandated that NBFCs, both Middle Layer and Upper Layer, with ten or more fixed point service delivery units, implement Core Financial Services Solution (CFSS) by September 30, 2025. The CFSS is akin to the Core Banking Solution used by banks, leading to the integration of operations, seamless customer interface, and a centralized database for superior customer service. NBFCs within the Middle Layer include deposit-taking ones, whereas the Upper Layer comprises NBFCs with augmented regulatory requirements.

NBFCs Outperforming Banks

In a recent report on banking sector performance during 2022-23 and 2023-24, the RBI highlighted the success of NBFCs in leveraging customised financing solutions and the co-lending framework for priority sector lending. Consequently, NBFCs have recorded a remarkable 42.4 per cent year-on-year growth in MSME loans, outshining traditional banks. This achievement has facilitated the inflow of credit to the MSME sector, contributing to overall financial inclusion and economic growth.