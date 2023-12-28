en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Central Bank of India and Kisetsu Saison Finance Partner to Boost MSME Lending

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:46 am EST
Central Bank of India and Kisetsu Saison Finance Partner to Boost MSME Lending

The Central Bank of India has announced a co-lending alliance with M/s Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt. Ltd., a strategic move intended to vastly improve the accessibility of loans for the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. This partnership is a part of the co-lending model (CLM) introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), designed to provide affordable and formal banking credit to the MSME sector.

CLM: A Boost for MSMEs?

The CLM allows banks to join hands with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to cater to priority sectors. With this collaboration, the Central Bank of India and Kisetsu Saison Finance are set to amalgamate their respective strengths: the former’s extensive banking network with the latter’s technological and innovative financial solutions. This union is predicted to supercharge the MSME market, a sector critical for economic development and job creation in India.

RBI’s Mandate for NBFCs

The RBI has also mandated that NBFCs, both Middle Layer and Upper Layer, with ten or more fixed point service delivery units, implement Core Financial Services Solution (CFSS) by September 30, 2025. The CFSS is akin to the Core Banking Solution used by banks, leading to the integration of operations, seamless customer interface, and a centralized database for superior customer service. NBFCs within the Middle Layer include deposit-taking ones, whereas the Upper Layer comprises NBFCs with augmented regulatory requirements.

NBFCs Outperforming Banks

In a recent report on banking sector performance during 2022-23 and 2023-24, the RBI highlighted the success of NBFCs in leveraging customised financing solutions and the co-lending framework for priority sector lending. Consequently, NBFCs have recorded a remarkable 42.4 per cent year-on-year growth in MSME loans, outshining traditional banks. This achievement has facilitated the inflow of credit to the MSME sector, contributing to overall financial inclusion and economic growth.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Colombian Labor Minister's Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp's

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tork Motors Rolls Out Year-End Offers on Electric Motorcycles

By Dil Bar Irshad

Garment Workers' Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

By Geeta Pillai

PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark!

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market ...
@Australia · 11 mins
Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market ...
heart comment 0
Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing

By Nitish Verma

Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing
PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

By Mazhar Abbas

PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead
Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion
Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
1 min
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 min
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
2 mins
Thirlwall Inquiry to Investigate Lucy Letby's Crimes: Hospital Executives Designated 'Core Participants'
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
3 mins
Galatasaray and Fenerbahce: A Super Cup Showdown Steeped in Rivalry
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
4 mins
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
5 mins
Raimi Aminu Resigns as Ondo Commissioner in Wake of Governor Akeredolu's Death
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
5 mins
The Vital Role of UShER in COVID-19 Genomic Sequencing Amidst Rising Challenges
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
10 mins
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
11 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
1 min
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
12 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app