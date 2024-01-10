en English
Cement Prices in India Decline: An Analysis of Factors and Future Expectations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
Cement Prices in India Decline: An Analysis of Factors and Future Expectations

The Indian cement industry has been experiencing a downturn, with the latest report by Nomura indicating a nationwide decline in prices, with reductions averaging Rs 10 per bag. The most significant price reductions have been reported in the South and East regions, witnessing declines of Rs 19 and Rs 11 per bag, respectively.

Impact of Weather Conditions and Infrastructure Spending

In the South, the demand for cement has been subdued due to heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and decreased infrastructure spending in Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka. The approaching festive periods in January are also expected to further decelerate construction activities. Despite a record rise in September, the East region has also seen a continued slump in prices. However, December brought some respite with demand recovery owing to price corrections.

Price Decline in West and Central Regions

The West and Central regions, while also experiencing a dip in prices, anticipate a revival in demand post mid-January. Factors such as unfavourable weather, election periods, and a slowdown in infrastructure spending have been shaping demand patterns across the country.

Anticipated Recovery

Despite the current slowdown, the report foresees a surge in housing activities and government spending following the conclusion of elections. In this scenario, UltraTech is expected to lead the volume in the Central region. This scenario provides a ray of hope for the industry currently grappling with a sharp rise in construction costs and a 20% price hike, leading to a significant decline in sales and profitability.

As the industry navigates through these challenges, it is striving to decrease retail prices to counter the slowdown. The gross profit margins of listed cement manufacturers have taken a hit, and the industry is also facing the uphill task of managing the impact of rising global market prices for raw materials.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

