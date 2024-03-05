Celebrating Vijay Bhaskar: The Connection Between Hollywood's Gable and India's Musical Genius

At the 15th Bengaluru International Film Festival, a unique session unveiled the intriguing connection between the late Vijay Bhaskar, an iconic music composer in the Indian film industry, and Clark Gable, the celebrated American actor known as the "King of Hollywood." Vijay Bhaskar's daughters, Shankari Ananth and Mangala Gowri, along with S.R. Ramakrishna, delved into the life and legacy of the composer, revealing lesser-known facets of his character and contributions to cinema.

Legacy of a Musical Titan

Vijay Bhaskar, renowned for his work in over 700 movies and the recipient of numerous accolades, including seven Karnataka State Film Awards and two Rajyotsava Awards, left an indelible mark on Kannada film music. His daughters shared personal anecdotes reflecting their father's dedication to his craft and his simple, yet profound, life lessons. Shankari reminisced about their father's intense focus during composition, a quality that often left them feeling distant yet incredibly proud of his achievements. Mangala Gowri highlighted the composer's humility and wise counsel on the importance of listening to one's heart and responsible financial management.

Versatility and Influence

S.R. Ramakrishna provided insights into Bhaskar's versatile musical talent, emphasizing his ability to craft simple yet evocative melodies. Anecdotes from the composer's life illustrated his appreciation for various music genres, from Western music to Hindustani melodies, and his passion for learning the piano. Bhaskar's collaboration with prominent filmmakers, such as Puttanna Kanagal, and his role in pioneering the golden era of Kannada film music in the 1970s were highlighted, with specific mention of his groundbreaking work for the film Nagarahaavu.

A Composer Ahead of His Time

The session also explored Bhaskar's innovative approach to music composition, which set him apart in an era before the advent of multi-track recording systems. His ability to master difficult instruments and produce compositions that resonated deeply with the audience underscored his exceptional talent. Ramakrishna's recount of Bhaskar's dramatic composition for the song Haavina Dwesha from Nagarahaavu exemplified the composer's skill in enhancing cinematic narratives through music, cementing his legacy as a pioneering figure in Indian cinema.

The discussion at the Bengaluru International Film Festival not only celebrated the centenary year of Vijay Bhaskar but also offered a rare glimpse into the personal and professional life of a composer who bridged cultures and eras through his music. As attendees reflected on the session, it became evident that Bhaskar's legacy transcends time, continuing to inspire and enchant generations of music lovers and filmmakers alike.