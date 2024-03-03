Celebrating CN Karunakaran's Legacy in Kochi, Unveiling 'Redemption', and Analyzing India's Economic Growth

Kochi and Bangalore are set to host events that not only celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian art but also delve into the thrilling realms of new-age literature and the dynamics of India's economic growth. From an art exhibition dedicated to CN Karunakaran's legacy to the launch of a gripping new thriller and a lecture on India's economic trajectory, these events encapsulate the vibrancy of India's cultural and intellectual landscape.

Artistic Legacy: Chitrakoodam

Art feltSandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, in collaboration with Kochi, is presenting 'Chitrakoodam: A Tribute to CN Karunakaran', a comprehensive exhibition that pays homage to one of Kerala's most distinguished artists. Aimed at showcasing the prolific work and contribution of CN Karunakaran to the modern art movement of independent India, the exhibition is a must-visit for art aficionados. It is ongoing at 38 Maini Sadan, 7th Cross Lavelle Road, till March 31 from 10 am to 6 pm, offering a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the artistic expressions that shaped contemporary Indian art.

Literary Thrills: Redemption's Launch

Set against the backdrop of Bangalore in 2007, 'Redemption' is a fast-paced thriller by Bangalore-based author Harish Vasudevan. The book is being launched at The Biere Club, Vittal Mallya Road, on March 5 at 6.30 pm. Harish Vasudevan will engage in a conversation with the publisher of , discussing his debut novel. This event is a significant addition to Bangalore's literary scene, promising an evening of intriguing discussions for lovers of pulp fiction and thrilling narratives.

Economic Insights: India's Growth Story

Chief , a renowned figure in global and Indian macroeconomic analysis, will offer his insights into India's growth trajectory at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on March 5 from 6 to 7.15 pm. This public lecture, part of a series by Azim Premji University, will focus on the structural factors propelling India's growth, the role of capital formation, mostly in real estate, and the increasing share of services exports. Attendees can expect an enlightening session that sheds light on the cyclical boosts benefiting the Indian economy.

These events, spanning the realms of art, literature, and economics, underscore the diverse and dynamic nature of India's cultural and intellectual contributions. Each event, in its own way, invites audiences to engage with the ideas and creations that continue to shape India's landscape.