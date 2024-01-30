Celebrating 100 Years of Satyendra Nath Bose: India's Leap into the Quantum Future

As the scientific world marks the 100-year anniversary of Satyendra Nath Bose's pivotal contributions to quantum mechanics, a wave of international conferences and outreach programs is set to celebrate this milestone. Bose, whose seminal papers published in 1924 became the bedrock of quantum technologies like Bose-Einstein condensation, quantum superconductivity, and quantum information theory, also lent his name to a category of fundamental particles in the universe – the bosons.

Centennial Celebrations Kick-Off

The year-long celebration, masterminded by the SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS), has already begun with an international conference on Photonics, Quantum Information, and Quantum Communication in Kolkata. This conference featured talks by luminaries such as Prof. Ajay Sood, India's Principal Scientific Adviser, and Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

India's Quantum Leap

The conference underscored India's significant role in the ongoing 'Second Quantum Revolution'. Speakers emphasized India's potential in quantum algorithms and the importance of the National Quantum Mission (NQM). The NQM aims to foster international collaborations, establish mission hubs across India, and harness the country's burgeoning startup ecosystem to propel quantum science and technology forward.

Future Prospects and Commitments

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation was also acknowledged for fostering a favorable research environment. The centenary celebrations will encompass three more international conferences and a plethora of outreach programs. These initiatives aim to popularize science and facilitate dialogue among scientists, students, and the media – a testament to Bose's enduring legacy in the world of quantum mechanics.