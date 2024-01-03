en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

CEAT Ltd Grapples with GST Demands and Penalties Amid Input Tax Credit Discrepancies

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
CEAT Ltd Grapples with GST Demands and Penalties Amid Input Tax Credit Discrepancies

CEAT Ltd, a renowned tyre manufacturing company, has been met with Goods and Services Tax (GST) demands and penalties from tax authorities in Maharashtra and Vadodara, escalating the company’s financial uncertainties. The authorities initiated these actions following show cause notices concerning input tax credit discrepancies, highlighting the increasing scrutiny on tax compliance in the corporate sector.

GST Demands and Penalties

In Vadodara, the Additional Commissioner of Central GST & Central Excise ordered CEAT to pay an interest of Rs 3.27 crore and a penalty of Rs 13.68 crore. This order is linked to a delay in the reflection of input tax credit in the credit ledger, which was attributed to a technical issue with the TRAN-1 return, a crucial document for claiming tax credit for the pre-GST period.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax demanded Rs 22 lakh and an interest of Rs 26 lakh, along with a Rs 2 lakh penalty for the reversal of input tax credit due to non-payment of tax by suppliers. An additional interest of Rs 1.59 crore has been levied for the delay associated with the same TRAN-1 return technical issue, further complicating CEAT’s financial situation.

CEAT’s Response and Future Implications

CEAT Ltd has acknowledged the orders and stated that it is actively analyzing both matters. The company is taking appropriate steps in response to the orders, demonstrating its commitment to address these tax-related issues. The company also noted that the final impact on its financial and operational activities cannot be ascertained at this moment as the matters are still being contested.

CEAT’s current situation underscores the complexities of the GST regime and the potential financial risks for companies arising from input tax credit discrepancies. It also highlights the need for businesses to ensure stringent tax compliance to avoid such financial burdens and maintain their operational stability.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lantheus Holdings CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Safak Costu

Day & Zimmermann Lands a $985 Million Contract with Tennessee Valley Authority

By Rafia Tasleem

Cardiff Lexington Appoints New CFO, Matthew Shafer, to Drive Strategic Growth

By Shivani Chauhan

Articul8: Intel's New Independent Company Spearheading GenAI Adoption

By Hadeel Hashem

Loob Holding's Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries ...
@Business · 2 mins
Loob Holding's Tealive Plans Expansion into Three New Countries ...
heart comment 0
Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Labrador Marine Inc. Breaks Freight Record Amid Climate Change Effects
Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption
B. Riley Financial Inc’s Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators

By Momen Zellmi

B. Riley Financial Inc's Share Price Sees Notable Increase Amid Mixed Profitability Indicators
Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures $100M Upfront Payment

By BNN Correspondents

Legend Biotech Inks Exclusive License Agreement with Novartis, Secures $100M Upfront Payment
Latest Headlines
World News
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
28 seconds
Swerve Strickland Eyes AEW World Championship: A Resolve for 2024
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
53 seconds
Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
1 min
Modi Criticizes INDIA Bloc and INDI Alliance, Highlights Women Empowerment Initiatives
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
1 min
PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
2 mins
Trump Appeals Ballot Exclusion in Maine and Colorado
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
2 mins
Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
2 mins
Impeachment Proceedings Initiated Against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
2 mins
Alabama State Rep. Advances Bill to Train Firefighters on Special Sensory Needs
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
2 mins
Vancouver Canucks Triumph Over Ottawa Senators in 6-3 Victory
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app