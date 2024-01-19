CEAT CEO Highlights Rising Demand for Steel Radial Tyres amidst Booming Leisure Biking Trend

Arnab Banerjee, the Managing Director & CEO of CEAT Ltd, gave an insightful spotlight on the rising trend in consumer space, where more individuals and groups are increasingly engaging in cruising, leisure biking, off-road adventures, and weekend rides. This emerging trend is fueled by increased affordability, improved infrastructure, and an evolving consumer mindset that is gradually shifting towards active lifestyle choices and adventure-seeking behaviors. Consequently, the segment for steel radial tyres, typically used in two-wheelers, is witnessing a significant uptick.

Surge in Demand for Two-Wheeler Tyres

As the leisure biking and off-road adventure culture gains traction among the masses, the demand for steel radial tyres is increasing proportionately. These tyres are especially relevant for those who are venturing off-road and embarking on expeditions, owing to their design, which caters to the demands of such adventurous biking experiences. As Banerjee explains, the growing trend is not a temporary phase but a sustained shift in consumer behavior, influenced by increased affordability and improved infrastructure, allowing a broader demographic to participate in these activities.

CEAT's Strategic Move

Recognizing the potential and growth in this market segment, CEAT Ltd, under Banerjee's leadership, is making strategic moves to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for premium tyres. The company aims to fortify its leadership position in the overall two-wheeler tyre market and augment its brand premium by targeting the aftermarket and OEM segments. The new product range is tailored specifically for the domestic market, with no immediate plans for export.

Impact on the Tyre Industry

The rise in demand for steel radial tyres is reshaping the tyre industry. As more consumers lean towards leisure biking and off-road adventures, tyre manufacturers are required to adapt and innovate to meet these changing demands. This emerging trend indicates a promising future for the tyre industry, particularly for those manufacturers who can effectively cater to this new market segment.