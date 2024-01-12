en English
CDS General Anil Chauhan Stresses on Defence Indigenization during C-DOT Visit

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
CDS General Anil Chauhan Stresses on Defence Indigenization during C-DOT Visit

In a significant move towards bolstering India’s defence sector, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Delhi campus of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) on January 12, 2024. The visit underscored India’s commitment to defence indigenization and the development of indigenous capabilities, serving as a potent reminder of the importance of transformation within the nation’s defence sector.

Championing Indigenous Defence Capabilities

General Chauhan called for increased collaboration between C-DOT and the defence forces, highlighting the need to create advanced, secure telecom solutions for the future. His emphasis on indigenization in defence lays out a roadmap for a stronger, self-reliant India, built on the pillars of homegrown innovation and technological advancement. The General expressed confidence in India’s ability to safeguard its communication systems and cyber space, a testament to the country’s rapidly advancing technological prowess.

At the Heart of Innovation: C-DOT

During his visit, General Chauhan was briefed on the diverse telecom product portfolio C-DOT has been developing. This includes cutting-edge solutions for security operations, 4G and 5G technologies, and disaster management. The C-DOT’s commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision—a drive towards a self-reliant India—was evident in its focus on developing indigenous, secure telecom solutions.

Stepping Towards a Secure Future

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to crafting state-of-the-art security solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian Armed Forces. This assertion was met with an encouraging response from General Chauhan, who stressed the importance of synergy between C-DOT and the defence forces. The event served as a showcase of C-DOT’s indigenously developed security solutions and ongoing technology programs, marking a significant step towards a secure future for India.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

