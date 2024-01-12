CDS General Anil Chauhan Stresses on Defence Indigenization during C-DOT Visit

In a significant move towards bolstering India’s defence sector, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited the Delhi campus of the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) on January 12, 2024. The visit underscored India’s commitment to defence indigenization and the development of indigenous capabilities, serving as a potent reminder of the importance of transformation within the nation’s defence sector.

Championing Indigenous Defence Capabilities

General Chauhan called for increased collaboration between C-DOT and the defence forces, highlighting the need to create advanced, secure telecom solutions for the future. His emphasis on indigenization in defence lays out a roadmap for a stronger, self-reliant India, built on the pillars of homegrown innovation and technological advancement. The General expressed confidence in India’s ability to safeguard its communication systems and cyber space, a testament to the country’s rapidly advancing technological prowess.

At the Heart of Innovation: C-DOT

During his visit, General Chauhan was briefed on the diverse telecom product portfolio C-DOT has been developing. This includes cutting-edge solutions for security operations, 4G and 5G technologies, and disaster management. The C-DOT’s commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision—a drive towards a self-reliant India—was evident in its focus on developing indigenous, secure telecom solutions.

Stepping Towards a Secure Future

Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to crafting state-of-the-art security solutions tailored to the needs of the Indian Armed Forces. This assertion was met with an encouraging response from General Chauhan, who stressed the importance of synergy between C-DOT and the defence forces. The event served as a showcase of C-DOT’s indigenously developed security solutions and ongoing technology programs, marking a significant step towards a secure future for India.