CCPD Court Orders DGCA to Enforce Disability-Friendly Aviation Rules

In a landmark ruling, the court of the Chief Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) in India has ordered the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce stringent regulations ensuring the accessibility of airline and travel agent websites for individuals with disabilities. The directive comes in response to a complaint highlighting the hardships encountered by persons with disabilities (PwD), including those who are entirely blind, when attempting to book flights online.

Compliance with Accessibility Guidelines

The complaint detailed numerous challenges faced by PwD due to a widespread non-compliance with DGCA's 2014 accessibility guidelines. These hurdles include a lack of options in online reservation forms, limitations in web check-in processes, and a general unawareness among service staff about the assistance codes for PwD.

CCPD's Directives

In response to these issues, Chief Commissioner Rajesh Aggarwal has directed the DGCA to implement strict enforcement measures. These include levying fines on non-compliant travel agents and airlines. Moreover, the CCPD has taken the unprecedented step of banning travel agents who fail to adhere to these guidelines repeatedly from selling air tickets in India.

Implications for the Aviation Sector

The DGCA has been tasked with submitting an action-taken report within three months. The aviation regulator must also address the limitations in the web check-in process by allowing PwD to indicate their need for special assistance during booking. The court ruling, which underscores the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and various judicial decisions, is aimed at ensuring equal travel opportunities and autonomy for PwD in the aviation sector. Training staff to assist PwD during emergencies, providing facilities like wheelchair assistance, accessible lavatories, and priority seating are among the new rules set to be enforced.