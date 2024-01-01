CCI Study Highlights Anti-Competitive Risks in Iron Ore Mining

A comprehensive study conducted by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on the mining sector, with a laser-like focus on iron ore, has cast a critical spotlight on the prevalent pricing and export practices within the industry. The study, named ‘Dynamics of Competition in the Mining Sector in India With A Focus On Iron Ore’, has thrown into sharp relief the issue of differential pricing of iron ore for various end-users, a practice that could potentially give rise to anti-competitive practices.

Unraveling the Pricing Conundrum

The CCI’s study has shed light on the possible competitive issues arising from differential pricing and the allocation of captive mines to specific entities. This practice is creating formidable barriers to entry within the iron ore and steel sector. The differential pricing of iron ore for diverse end users has been brought under the scanner, raising concerns about the implications for new firms attempting to enter these sectors.

A Beacon of Hope: Amendments to the Mining Law

The study acknowledges the potential benefits of the amendments made to the mining law in 2021. These amendments permit captive mines to sell up to 50% of their surplus iron ore on the open market, a move that could potentially boost supply. However, the CCI has underlined the need for strict monitoring of prices, to prevent high costs being imposed on buyer firms, particularly those competing in the steel market against firms with captive mines.

Reimagining the Export Strategy

In a bid to enhance competition within the industry, the study recommends that exports of iron ore be discouraged. Instead, it advocates for the promotion of high value-added activities such as the domestic production of steel. This strategic shift could help control prices and contribute to the overall growth and development of the iron ore and steel sectors within India.