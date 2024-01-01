en English
Education

CBSE Launches Psychological Counseling Facilities for Exam Students

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
CBSE Launches Psychological Counseling Facilities for Exam Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India has taken a significant step towards recognizing and addressing the mental health of students. On January 1, 2024, the board is set to launch a comprehensive psychological counseling facility. This initiative coincides with the start of the board examinations, a period often marked by high stress levels for students and their parents.

Addressing Stress and Anxiety Among Students

The counseling services will focus on vital aspects such as stress management, anxiety reduction, and time management. The facility will also equip students with coping strategies to navigate through the examination period. Additionally, students will have access to career guidance and academic advice, fostering a positive and conducive learning environment.

24×7 IVRS and Tele-counseling Services

Through a toll-free Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) available round-the-clock at 1800-11-8004, the CBSE will offer these services. The IVRS provides information on stress-free exam preparation, FAQs, and contact details of CBSE offices in Hindi and English. Alongside the IVRS, the board will also offer bilingual podcasts on its website and a tele-counseling service available from 9:30am to 5:30pm, Monday to Saturday. The tele-counseling service is voluntary and free.

Continued Efforts Since 1998

Since 1998, the CBSE has been proactive in providing psychological counseling in two phases—pre-examination and post-result declaration. This initiative aims to alleviate stress for students in Class X and XII from CBSE-affiliated schools. The upcoming inclusive counseling facilities mark a significant evolution of these efforts, with the potential to profoundly impact the mental well-being of students during exam season.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

