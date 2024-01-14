CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams for Patrachar Vidyalaya Students Scheduled for January 15, 2024

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has released the schedule for the CBSE Class 12 practical exams for Patrachar Vidyalaya students. These exams are set to commence on January 15, encompassing subjects such as physical education and political science. The exam proceedings will be divided into two shifts; the initial one kicking off at 9.30 am followed by a second shift at 12.30 pm.

Exam Day Requirements

Students are mandated to bring along their original PV Card, practical assignments, projects, files, and requisite stationery items to the examination. Those who have not found their names in the current notice will receive further updates via a subsequent notification on the official website, www.edudel.nic.in.

Marking Scheme Outlined

The marking scheme for the physical education practical exams has been explicitly detailed. It includes marks allocated for Physical Fitness Tests such as the SAI Khelo India Test and the Brockport Physical Fitness Test, accounting for 6 marks. Proficiency in Games and Sports carries 7 marks, as does Yoga practices. The Record File fetches 5 marks, and Viva Voce encompassing Health, Games, Sports, or Yoga, also stands for 5 marks.

Winter Bound Schools and Exam Statistics

The CBSE 12th board exam schedule for 2024 has also been unveiled, with exams launching on 15 February 2024 and concluding on 2 April 2024. The practical exams for winter bound schools are also slated to be conducted during this timeframe. The final result will be in the form of a pass or fail, with the pass criteria being to secure at least 33 marks separately in theory and practical in five subjects. According to CBSE statistics, around 28 lakh students appeared for the board examination in 2019. The exam dates are not projected to undergo any changes, and the schedule offers ample time between subjects for thorough preparation.