CBIC Champions Upskilling and Safer Work Environments for Women in Logistics on IWD

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has taken a significant stride towards gender inclusivity and empowerment within the logistics sector. With the issuance of two pivotal circulars on International Women's Day, the CBIC underscores its commitment to enhancing the participation of women in international trade and ensuring gender-responsive infrastructure in logistics facilities.

Advertisment

Recognizing the critical role of women in the logistics and customs brokerage industries, the CBIC has directed its field offices to facilitate the upskilling of women logistics service providers, freight forwarders, and custom brokers. This initiative aims to provide women with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their respective fields, thereby fostering an environment of equality and empowerment. The emphasis on relevant trainings for women underscores the CBIC’s commitment to not only equip women with the skills required for their professional growth but also to ensure their active and meaningful participation in the logistics sector.

Enhancing Workplace Safety and Efficiency

The CBIC has also focused on creating a safer and more secure working environment for women by mandating gender-responsive infrastructure at logistics facilities. This includes adequate lighting, panic buttons, and the provision of care infrastructure such as crèches, aimed at improving workplace efficiency and ensuring the well-being of women employees. By directing field formations to ensure representation of women in the Permanent Trade Facilitation Committee (PTFC) and Customs Clearance Facilitation Committee (CCFC) meetings, the CBIC is setting a precedent for gender inclusivity within the industry’s decision-making processes.

Furthermore, the CBIC encourages trade bodies and custodians to establish dedicated help desks and processing mechanisms specifically for women traders and logistics service providers. This initiative is designed to facilitate easier access to necessary services and support for women in the logistics industry, thereby removing barriers to their participation and success. The directive to include gender-specific infrastructure facilities highlights the CBIC’s holistic approach to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and supportive work environment for women in the logistics sector.

As the logistics industry continues to evolve, the CBIC’s initiatives mark a significant step towards gender equality and empowerment. By focusing on upskilling, safety, and inclusivity, the CBIC is not only advancing the professional landscape for women in logistics but also contributing to the broader goal of economic empowerment for women in India. These measures, reflective of a progressive and inclusive approach, hold the promise of creating a more equitable logistics sector where women can thrive.