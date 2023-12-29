en English
CBDT Issues New Guidelines for Tax Deduction in E-commerce

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:52 pm EST
CBDT Issues New Guidelines for Tax Deduction in E-commerce

In a fresh move to streamline tax procedures and ensure compliance, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) released new guidelines on December 28. The instructions pertain to the deduction of 1 percent income tax on the gross amount of sales of goods or services by e-commerce companies operating within a multiple-operator model. This development comes in response to Section 194-O of the Income Tax Act, 1961, necessitating e-commerce operators to deduct income tax at a rate of 1 percent from the gross sales or service provision amount facilitated through their digital platforms.

Clarity for Multiple-operator Model

The latest release is aimed at easing difficulties and providing clarity on the Act’s applicability in scenarios involving multiple e-commerce operators. Such instances include those participating in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a novel framework that enables interoperability between various digital commerce platforms. The guidelines offer detailed examples and address frequently asked questions, thereby ensuring that various issues are comprehensively understood by stakeholders.

Key Features of the Guidelines

Outlined in CBDT Circular No. 20/2023, the guidelines cover essential points like the responsibility for compliance in cases involving multiple e-commerce operators, treatment of fees and charges, GST and state levies, purchase returns and adjustments, and the treatment of discounts. These instructions serve as a comprehensive guide for e-commerce operators and participants, ensuring transparency and clarity in compliance.

Implications for the E-commerce Industry

The CBDT’s move is part of a larger effort to simplify tax procedures and ensure adherence among e-commerce entities. By providing detailed explanations and addressing common queries, the guidelines demystify the complexities associated with tax deductions in the e-commerce sector, particularly within the multiple-operator model framework. The new rules represent a significant stride in the Indian government’s push to promote a more transparent and compliant digital economy.

