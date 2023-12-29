en English
Business

CBDT Issues Guidelines on 1% Income Tax Deduction for E-commerce Sales

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:27 pm EST
CBDT Issues Guidelines on 1% Income Tax Deduction for E-commerce Sales

On December 28, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in India released new guidelines pertaining to the deduction of 1% income tax from the gross sales of goods or services by e-commerce companies. These guidelines are directed towards e-commerce structures operating within a multiple-operator model framework, such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The move seeks to provide clarity and alleviate difficulties surrounding the application of the Income Tax Act in the context of complex e-commerce infrastructures.

CBDT’s New Guidelines in Detail

The circular, officially known as CBDT Circular No. 20/2023, outlines the application of Section 194-O of the Income-tax Act, 1961, in scenarios involving multiple e-commerce operators. The circular includes various illustrative examples and frequently asked questions (FAQs) to address the concerns raised by stakeholders from different sectors. This approach aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the tax provision and its application.

Implications for E-commerce Operators

These guidelines have significant implications for e-commerce operators (ECOs) and e-commerce participants. They shed light on crucial aspects such as the treatment of fees and charges, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and state levies, purchase returns and adjustments, and the treatment of discounts. The tax deducted at source (TDS) on e-commerce sales will apply to the entire transaction value, including charges and fees levied by different e-commerce operators in the ONDC.

Driving Transparency in Digital Taxation

The issue of this circular underlines the government’s commitment to enhancing transparency and streamline taxation in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The recent move will help to foster a fairer and more efficient tax system for the e-commerce sector. It will also promote the ONDC network, which has the potential to revolutionize the digital economy in India.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

