Carnatic Vocalists Ranjani & Gayatri Withdraw in Protest over TM Krishna's Sangita Kalanidhi Award

In a surprising turn of events, celebrated Carnatic vocalists, Ranjani and Gayatri, have decided to withdraw from the Music Academy's annual conference scheduled for December 2024. This move comes as a direct protest against the conferment of the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award to fellow musician TM Krishna, sparking a controversy that has stirred the classical music community.

Roots of Controversy

The decision by Ranjani and Gayatri to distance themselves from the Music Academy's Conference emerges from a deep-seated objection to TM Krishna being honored with the Sangita Kalanidhi award. Their discontent centers around Krishna's outspoken views and actions, which they argue have caused 'immense damage' to the fabric of Carnatic music. The duo accuses Krishna of demeaning traditional Carnatic musicians and their practices, thus creating a rift within the community. Despite the Music Academy's defense, highlighting the award's focus on musical excellence, the controversy underscores a broader debate over the role of ideology in the classical arts.

Community Reaction

The fallout from the award announcement has not been limited to Ranjani and Gayatri. Other prominent figures in the Carnatic music scene, including Chitravina Ravi Kiran and Dushyant Sridhar, have voiced their opposition, citing ideological differences with Krishna's approach to music and its societal implications. This collective dissent points to a larger ideological divide within the Carnatic music community, with TM Krishna's advocacies for social reform through music at the crux of the debate. The Music Academy, meanwhile, stands by its decision, emphasizing the award’s criteria of sustained musical excellence.

Implications and Reflections

This incident not only highlights the tensions between traditionalist and reformist viewpoints within the Carnatic music world but also raises questions about the criteria for honoring artists in culturally significant platforms. As the music community reflects on this episode, the discussions around music, ideology, and the criteria for awards are likely to evolve. The withdrawal of Ranjani and Gayatri from the Music Academy's conference signifies a moment of reckoning for the classical music fraternity, urging a contemplation on inclusivity, respect for differing viewpoints, and the essence of artistic awards.