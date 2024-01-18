en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Career Launcher Innovates Admissions with AI-Based Essay Writing Tools

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Career Launcher Innovates Admissions with AI-Based Essay Writing Tools

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the landscape of education and admissions processes. The Indian edtech firm, Career Launcher, is at the forefront of this revolution, introducing AI-based tools designed to assist students in crafting personalized and impactful essays and statements of purpose (SOPs) for admission applications. This innovation is part of the company’s broader initiative to provide time-saving and cost-effective resources for students.

AI SOP Builder: A Game Changer for Students

The AI SOP Builder, one such tool, leverages autobiographical inputs from students to create unique and compelling SOPs. The tool evaluates the content for improvement, coherence, and overall impact, providing invaluable insights for enhancement. This technological advancement offers a significant advantage in a multilingual context, such as in India, where it can mitigate biases favoring applicants with superior English language skills.

Free Access and Future Enhancements

Career Launcher offers these tools free of cost to students, reinforcing their commitment to affordable and accessible education. These resources cater to various segments, including Law, CUET, and overseas admissions aspirants. The edtech firm also has plans for future enhancements, such as a college recommender, WAT analyzer, and application automation.

AI in Education: A Global Perspective

Globally, AI is making significant strides in education, with North Carolina issuing new guidelines to educators on redefining plagiarism in the context of AI tools. At Trinity College, a faculty member challenged students to write persuasive essays using only synthetically generated text, offering a fresh perspective on the use of AI in writing. The University of Michigan has launched a suite of custom AI tools for students, faculty, and staff, riding the wave of AI adoption in education.

In conclusion, the rise of AI in education and admissions processes signals a promising shift toward a more equitable and effective system. The initiative by Career Launcher not only aids students in crafting effective SOPs but also levels the playing field, making education more accessible to all.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
13 mins ago
AI Revolution: Innovations, Concerns, and the Future of Society
Recent developments in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) are painting a multifaceted picture, displaying both the innovative applications of the technology and the concerns it raises. From AI chatbots turning on their creators to AI’s role in healthcare and crime prevention, the influence of AI is being felt in diverse sectors. AI Chatbot Backlash
AI Revolution: Innovations, Concerns, and the Future of Society
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
24 mins ago
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
Seton Catholic College Prep Embraces Four-Day School Week
44 mins ago
Seton Catholic College Prep Embraces Four-Day School Week
Birmingham-Southern College Seeks State Support Amidst Financial Crisis
14 mins ago
Birmingham-Southern College Seeks State Support Amidst Financial Crisis
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
20 mins ago
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
20 mins ago
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
Latest Headlines
World News
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
4 mins
Unraveling the Role of Temperament and Caregiver Influence in Delay of Gratification
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
4 mins
Community Workaround for Fortnite Solo Victory Cash Cup Visibility Issue
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
4 mins
Leandro Trossard Marks First Anniversary with Arsenal with Goal in Dominant 5-0 Win
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
4 mins
Liverpool FC's Strategic Moves in the 2024 January Transfer Window
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
4 mins
US to Commission Landmark Health Report on Vaping: Echoes of the 1964 Surgeon General's Study?
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
4 mins
New York Jets Set to Make Legacy Jerseys Permanent in Uniform Update
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
4 mins
ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
4 mins
Kalaburagi: CPI's Effigy Burning Protest Against Union Government Thwarted
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
5 mins
Police Confiscation and Flare Lighting at Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Match
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app