Human Rights

Calcutta High Court Upholds Convict’s Right to Dignity, Orders Case Reevaluation by WBSSRB

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta High Court has commanded the West Bengal State Sentence Review Board (WBSSRB) to reassess the appeal for early release of a long-term inmate. The court underscored the inherent right to live with dignity, a right that extends to convicts who have served a significant amount of time in confinement.

Upholding the Right to Dignity

The case was brought to the court by a woman pleading for the premature liberation of her husband, a man who has spent more than two decades behind bars. The presiding judge, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, accentuated the importance of an individual’s right to live a life of dignity, as enshrined under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. He asserted that this right should not be forfeited merely due to a conviction.

Against ‘Double Punishment’

In his ruling, Justice Bhattacharyya emphasized that the petitioner’s husband should not suffer ‘double punishment’ by being denied reintegration into society if he is qualified for release. This stance reflects a broader view that convicts should not be subjected to additional punishment beyond their sentence. The judge’s comments have thus highlighted the importance of considering human rights and the dignity of life in the context of long-term incarceration.

Significance of the Ruling

This decision by the Calcutta High Court has the potential to shift the narrative around the treatment of long-term convicts and their rehabilitation into society. It brings to light the importance of considering human rights, even for those who have been deemed culpable of crimes, and the necessity of their reintegration into society. This ruling is a reminder that the goal of prison sentences should not only be punishment but also rehabilitation and eventual societal reintegration.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

