Calcutta High Court Seeks Centre's Response on Aadhaar Deactivation Allegations

The Calcutta High Court's recent directive for the Centre to address a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging arbitrary deactivation of Aadhaar cards marks a significant moment in the ongoing discourse on digital identity and national security in India. The PIL, spotlighted by the court's division bench led by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, challenges the application of Section 28A of the Aadhaar Act, ostensibly targeting foreign nationals but impacting citizens at large. With the court setting a three-week deadline for the Centre's affidavit, the case underscores the delicate balance between security measures and individual rights.

The Allegations and Legal Challenge

The PIL, initiated by the Joint Forum against NRC, criticizes the deactivation of Aadhaar cards as arbitrary under Section 28A of the Aadhaar Act. This section empowers authorities to deactivate the Aadhaar number of a foreign national upon visa expiry or non-compliance with entry or stay requirements in India. However, the petition argues that this provision, while aimed at addressing national security concerns posed by illegal acquisition of Aadhaar cards by foreign nationals, is being misapplied in a manner that affects citizens indiscriminately. The legal challenge brings to light the broader implications of digital identity management and the need for precise regulatory mechanisms.

Centre's and Petitioner's Stance

In response to the PIL, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Ashoke Chakrabarti raised questions about its maintainability, noting the absence of cited individual cases. The ASG underscored that Section 28A specifically targets foreign nationals who, in collusion with certain government departments, obtain Aadhaar cards unlawfully, thereby posing a threat to national security. Conversely, the petitioner's counsel, Jhuma Sen, argued that the deactivation provisions are extraneous to the Aadhaar Act's intent and arbitrarily impact citizens. This divergence highlights the complexities entangled in the enforcement of Aadhaar regulations and the paramount importance of safeguarding individual rights within the digital ecosystem.

Implications and Forward Look

The case's resolution could have far-reaching implications for India's digital identification system, potentially influencing how such systems balance the dual imperatives of security and individual rights globally. As the matter progresses toward a hearing on April 25, it remains to be seen how the Centre will articulate its defense and whether the court will mandate changes to the existing framework of Aadhaar card deactivation. The discourse around this issue not only reflects the evolving nature of digital governance but also the critical need for policies that are both robust in safeguarding national security and nuanced enough to protect individual freedoms.