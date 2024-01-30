Calcutta High Court Directs Immediate Arrest in School Assault Case, Restricts Headmaster

In a significant move, the Calcutta High Court ordered the immediate arrest of the accused named in an FIR for the assault of a teacher at a school in Bonhooghly. The order, which was issued to the inspector-in-charge of Narendrapur police station, is to be closely monitored by the Superintendent of Baruipur Police.

Restrictions on Headmaster and Management Committee Dissolution

In a bid to avoid disturbances during the Madhyamik examinations, the court restricted the school's headmaster from entering the school premises. This decision came in response to the concerns raised by Koyeli Bhattacharyya, the lawyer representing the secondary education board. Furthermore, due to a failure in fulfilling their duties, the school management committee was dissolved.

Appointment of School Administrator and Future Proceedings

The court has appointed the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) as the school administrator, who is now responsible for inspecting the school and managing its daily activities. Justice Biswajit Basu confirmed that the case will be revisited by the High Court this coming Thursday.

Previous Arrests and Disciplinary Proceedings

It is noteworthy that the police had previously arrested two individuals out of the four named in the FIR related to the school incident on January 27. The education board has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the headmaster, and a show-cause notice has been issued.