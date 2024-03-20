CAG Murmu: Global Climate Finance Needs to Exceed $10 Trillion by 2050 for Sustainable Future

On March 19, Girish Chandra Murmu, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, delivered a compelling message on the escalating needs of climate finance, projecting an annual requirement surpassing $10 trillion by 2050. Addressing a one-day seminar in New Delhi, Murmu underscored the critical role of climate finance in mitigating global temperature rises and averting socio-economic disasters stemming from climate change. He emphasized the dire need for robust mechanisms to fund worldwide adaptation, mitigation, and resilience efforts against climate adversities.

Urgency for Climate Finance

Murmu highlighted the stark contrast between the costs of inaction and the potential rewards of investing in low-carbon, climate-resilient pathways. With climate change intensifying, the urgency for substantial climate finance mechanisms has never been more pronounced. According to WHO predictions, climate change could result in an additional 250,000 human deaths annually between 2030 and 2050. Murmu stressed the importance of both climate mitigation, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and adaptation strategies to adjust to climate impacts, advocating for targeted climate finance to support these initiatives.

Role of Supreme Audit Institutions

The CAG pointed out the unique position and responsibility of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in ensuring the transparent, efficient, and effective use of financial resources allocated for climate change. He detailed the various audits conducted by SAI India, including those on compensatory afforestation, renewable energy, environmental clearance, groundwater management, and coastal ecosystem conservation. These audits aim to ensure that investments yield the intended environmental and social outcomes and that benefits reach communities most vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Challenges and Opportunities

Despite the clear cost-benefit analysis favoring timely investments in climate action, climate finance remains significantly inadequate. Murmu's call to action underscores the need for immediate, concerted efforts to bridge the finance gap. As the global community faces the dual challenges of mitigating climate change and adapting to its unavoidable impacts, the insights provided by Murmu at the seminar serve as a crucial reminder of the financial scale required to secure a sustainable and resilient future for all.